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HomeSportsCricketWill MS Dhoni Play CSK vs MI IPL Match? Coach Reveals Big Update

Will MS Dhoni Play CSK vs MI IPL Match? Coach Reveals Big Update

Even though over a month has passed since the start of the Indian Premier League 2026 season, MS Dhoni has yet to play a single match.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 02 May 2026 08:37 AM (IST)

The biggest question in Indian Premier League 2026 season remains: when will MS Dhoni finally return to action? Michael Hussey, the batting coach of the Chennai Super Kings, has offered some clarity, suggesting that Dhoni’s comeback may not be far away.

Despite more than a month passing since IPL 2026 tournament began, Dhoni is yet to feature in a match. CSK’s next fixture is against the Mumbai Indians on May 2, today.

Will MS Dhoni play against Mumbai?

Speaking ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2026 clash, Michael Hussey said that Dhoni is recovering quickly and is close to making a return. However, he stopped short of confirming whether the veteran will feature against Mumbai or in the next game, adding that Dhoni is steadily regaining full fitness.

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Fitness update on Dhoni

Hussey revealed that Dhoni is currently working on improving his running between the wickets, which has been the primary concern. While he is fit enough to bat and keep wickets, his running speed remains the key area being monitored.

Hussey added that Dhoni will return only when he feels completely confident about his calf recovery. Once he gives the go-ahead, he will be back on the field. The coach also mentioned that not just the team, but fans across Chennai are eagerly waiting for his comeback.

As things stand, Chennai Super Kings have had a mixed campaign, with three wins from eight matches, placing them sixth on the points table.

Also on ABP Live | IPL 2026: Five Umpiring Decisions That Triggered Major Controversy

IPL 2026 Points Table (As of May 2, 2026)

1. Punjab Kings (PBKS): 13 Points | 8 Games (6W, 1L, 1NR) | NRR: +1.043

2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): 12 Points | 9 Games (6W, 3L) | NRR: +1.420

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 12 Points | 9 Games (6W, 3L) | NRR: +0.832

4. Rajasthan Royals (RR): 12 Points | 10 Games (6W, 4L) | NRR: +0.510

5. Gujarat Titans (GT): 10 Points | 9 Games (5W, 4L) | NRR: -0.192

6. Delhi Capitals (DC): 8 Points | 9 Games (4W, 5L) | NRR: -0.895

7. Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 6 Points | 8 Games (3W, 5L) | NRR: -0.121

8. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 5 Points | 8 Games (2W, 5L, 1NR) | NRR: -0.751

9. Mumbai Indians (MI): 4 Points | 8 Games (2W, 6L) | NRR: -0.784

10. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 4 Points | 8 Games (2W, 6L) | NRR: -1.106

Before You Go

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Published at : 02 May 2026 08:32 AM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Vs MI MS Dhoni IPL IPL 2026 MS Dhoni Fitness Update
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