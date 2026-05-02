Will MS Dhoni Play CSK vs MI IPL Match? Coach Reveals Big Update

The biggest question in Indian Premier League 2026 season remains: when will MS Dhoni finally return to action? Michael Hussey, the batting coach of the Chennai Super Kings, has offered some clarity, suggesting that Dhoni’s comeback may not be far away.

Despite more than a month passing since IPL 2026 tournament began, Dhoni is yet to feature in a match. CSK’s next fixture is against the Mumbai Indians on May 2, today.

Will MS Dhoni play against Mumbai?

Speaking ahead of CSK vs MI IPL 2026 clash, Michael Hussey said that Dhoni is recovering quickly and is close to making a return. However, he stopped short of confirming whether the veteran will feature against Mumbai or in the next game, adding that Dhoni is steadily regaining full fitness.

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Fitness update on Dhoni

Hussey revealed that Dhoni is currently working on improving his running between the wickets, which has been the primary concern. While he is fit enough to bat and keep wickets, his running speed remains the key area being monitored.

Hussey added that Dhoni will return only when he feels completely confident about his calf recovery. Once he gives the go-ahead, he will be back on the field. The coach also mentioned that not just the team, but fans across Chennai are eagerly waiting for his comeback.

As things stand, Chennai Super Kings have had a mixed campaign, with three wins from eight matches, placing them sixth on the points table.

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IPL 2026 Points Table (As of May 2, 2026)

1. Punjab Kings (PBKS): 13 Points | 8 Games (6W, 1L, 1NR) | NRR: +1.043

2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB): 12 Points | 9 Games (6W, 3L) | NRR: +1.420

3. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): 12 Points | 9 Games (6W, 3L) | NRR: +0.832

4. Rajasthan Royals (RR): 12 Points | 10 Games (6W, 4L) | NRR: +0.510

5. Gujarat Titans (GT): 10 Points | 9 Games (5W, 4L) | NRR: -0.192

6. Delhi Capitals (DC): 8 Points | 9 Games (4W, 5L) | NRR: -0.895

7. Chennai Super Kings (CSK): 6 Points | 8 Games (3W, 5L) | NRR: -0.121

8. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): 5 Points | 8 Games (2W, 5L, 1NR) | NRR: -0.751

9. Mumbai Indians (MI): 4 Points | 8 Games (2W, 6L) | NRR: -0.784

10. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): 4 Points | 8 Games (2W, 6L) | NRR: -1.106