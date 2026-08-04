16-Year-Old Indian-Origin Talent Earns Place In Australia's Squad

Cricket Australia has announced its Under-19 squad for the upcoming multi-format tour of India, which begins on September 13. Among the selected players, 16-year-old Neel Patel has emerged as one of the most talked-about names, earning his maiden call-up after an impressive rise through the junior ranks.

Neel, who represents New South Wales, is an Indian-origin cricketer whose family traces its roots to Gujarat. A versatile player, he opens the batting and also contributes with off-spin, making him one of Australia's brightest young prospects.

Also Read | Pappu Yadav's Son Sarthak Ranjan Is Leading This DPL Team

The teenager recently achieved a remarkable milestone in the Sydney Premier Cricket First Grade competition by becoming the first batter to score more than 1,000 runs in a single calendar year. He also celebrated his maiden First Grade century, further strengthening his reputation ahead of the India tour.

Neel's performances at Cricket Australia's Under-19 Talent Cup in Adelaide also caught the selectors' attention. His consistent run-scoring and mature approach with the bat helped him secure a place in the national Under-19 setup.

Known for his ability to occupy the crease while scoring at a healthy rate, Neel has built a reputation as a dependable top-order batter capable of anchoring an innings. The upcoming tour of India will provide a significant test of his talent against quality opposition.

Also Read | What Did Rohit Sharma Say After T Dilip's Exit? Ex-India Skipper Pays Tribute To Fielding Coach

Australia Under-19 squad for India tour

Casey Barton, Hayden Barbulovi, Elie Brain, Will Byrnes, Blake Cottle, Jack Josneck, Spencer Green, Connor Gregory, Charlie HendersonJade Hollick, Matthew Luff, Neel Patel, Jacob Peetz, Patrick Sullivan, Theo Tsingos and Thomas Vassio.