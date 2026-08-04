WATCH: MS Dhoni Turns Heads With High-Speed Superbike Ride At Chennai Racetrack

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Former captain MS Dhoni rode superbike at Madras circuit.

He completed several fast laps during a promotional event.

Fans gathered, cheering as he acknowledged them post-ride.

MS Dhoni Superbike: Former India captain MS Dhoni has once again grabbed the spotlight, this time away from the cricket field. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman, known for his long-standing love for motorcycles, was seen riding a high-performance superbike at the Madras International Circuit near Chennai, delighting fans with his skills on two wheels. Videos and photographs from the event have quickly spread across social media, with fans celebrating another glimpse of Dhoni indulging in one of his biggest passions. Check it out:

MS Dhoni Enjoys Superbike Session

Dhoni visited the Madras International Circuit in Irungattukottai, on the outskirts of Chennai, for a promotional event organised by a tyre manufacturer.

During the event, he took to the track on a superbike and completed several fast-paced laps around the circuit.

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The 44-year-old looked completely at ease as he navigated the racing track, showcasing his comfort and enthusiasm for motorcycling.

His outing attracted significant attention from spectators present at the venue, while videos of the ride soon made their way across multiple social media platforms.

Dhoni's passion for motorcycles has been well documented over the years. The former Chennai Super Kings captain owns an extensive collection of premium bikes and has often been spotted riding them around his hometown of Ranchi.

Fans Gather As Dhoni Returns To Pit Lane

One of the standout moments came after Dhoni completed his laps and returned to the pit lane. As he dismounted from the bike, photographers and fans quickly gathered around to catch a closer look at the cricket icon.

After taking off his helmet, Dhoni acknowledged those waiting for him by waving towards the crowd, prompting cheers from fans eager to see one of Indian cricket's biggest stars.

Whether on the cricket field or astride a superbike, Dhoni continues to command attention wherever he goes.

His latest appearance at the Madras International Circuit has once again highlighted why he remains one of the most admired sporting personalities in India, even years after stepping away from international cricket.