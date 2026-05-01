Angry Kyle Jamieson Goes All Out After Sooryavanshi Dismissal - Watch Viral Scenes

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 1 was marred by a heated confrontation between veteran pacer Kyle Jamieson and 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.

The Incident

The flashpoint occurred during the powerplay when Sooryavanshi, who has been in sublime form, dispatched Jamieson for two consecutive boundaries. Visibly frustrated, the towering New Zealander responded with a sharp, rising bouncer that hurried the youngster, resulting in a mistimed pull shot caught at mid-on.

Following the dismissal, Jamieson gave the teenager an aggressive "send-off," shouting in his direction and gesturing toward the dugout. The veteran's intense reaction to a player nearly half his age immediately sparked a backlash both on the field and across social media.

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Internet Backlash: "Fragile Ego"

Cricket fans and analysts were quick to criticize Jamieson for what many perceived as "bullying" behavior. The term "fragile ego" trended on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the incident.

Fans argued that while aggression is part of the game, targeting a 15-year-old with such vitriol was "uncalled for" and "classless."

Comparison to Legends: Many pointed out that legends like Brett Lee or Shane Warne often mentored youngsters on the field, whereas Jamieson’s reaction was seen as a lack of composure after being dominated by a child. Several users highlighted the massive age and experience gap, suggesting that Jamieson was simply unable to handle the embarrassment of being hit for boundaries by a school-going boy.

Expert Opinions

Former cricketers also weighed in on the drama. While some suggested that "white-line fever" affects everyone regardless of the opponent's age, others, like Sunil Gavaskar, noted during the commentary that senior players have a responsibility to maintain the spirit of the game when facing debutants.

Despite the sour exit, Sooryavanshi’s brief but impactful cameo once again proved why he is the most talked-about talent this season. Jamieson, meanwhile, may face a reprimand from the match referee for a potential breach of the IPL Code of Conduct regarding offensive gestures toward a dismissed batter.