Kyle Jamieson gave Vaibhav Sooryavanshi an aggressive send-off after dismissing him. This included shouting and gesturing towards the dugout.
Angry Kyle Jamieson Goes All Out After Sooryavanshi Dismissal - Watch Viral Scenes
After the wicket, Jamieson delivered a fiery send-off to the teenager, shouting in his direction and gesturing toward the dugout.
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 encounter between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) on May 1 was marred by a heated confrontation between veteran pacer Kyle Jamieson and 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi.
The Incident
The flashpoint occurred during the powerplay when Sooryavanshi, who has been in sublime form, dispatched Jamieson for two consecutive boundaries. Visibly frustrated, the towering New Zealander responded with a sharp, rising bouncer that hurried the youngster, resulting in a mistimed pull shot caught at mid-on.
Following the dismissal, Jamieson gave the teenager an aggressive "send-off," shouting in his direction and gesturing toward the dugout. The veteran's intense reaction to a player nearly half his age immediately sparked a backlash both on the field and across social media.
WATCH VIDEO
That is absolute class! 😮💨#KyleJamieson with a ripper to knock over #VaibhavSooryavanshi!🤯#TATAIPL 2026 ➡️ #RRvDC | LIVE NOW 👉https://t.co/cMKydi0l80 pic.twitter.com/MZ8LkaCvca— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 1, 2026
Internet Backlash: "Fragile Ego"
Cricket fans and analysts were quick to criticize Jamieson for what many perceived as "bullying" behavior. The term "fragile ego" trended on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after the incident.
Fans argued that while aggression is part of the game, targeting a 15-year-old with such vitriol was "uncalled for" and "classless."
Comparison to Legends: Many pointed out that legends like Brett Lee or Shane Warne often mentored youngsters on the field, whereas Jamieson’s reaction was seen as a lack of composure after being dominated by a child. Several users highlighted the massive age and experience gap, suggesting that Jamieson was simply unable to handle the embarrassment of being hit for boundaries by a school-going boy.
Expert Opinions
Former cricketers also weighed in on the drama. While some suggested that "white-line fever" affects everyone regardless of the opponent's age, others, like Sunil Gavaskar, noted during the commentary that senior players have a responsibility to maintain the spirit of the game when facing debutants.
Despite the sour exit, Sooryavanshi’s brief but impactful cameo once again proved why he is the most talked-about talent this season. Jamieson, meanwhile, may face a reprimand from the match referee for a potential breach of the IPL Code of Conduct regarding offensive gestures toward a dismissed batter.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What happened between Kyle Jamieson and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during the RR vs DC match?
Why did Kyle Jamieson's actions spark backlash?
Fans and analysts criticized Jamieson's reaction as bullying towards a 15-year-old. Many felt it was uncalled for and showed a lack of composure.
How did cricket fans react to the incident?
Fans criticized Jamieson for perceived bullying and a 'fragile ego'. They contrasted his behavior with legends who mentored younger players.
Were there any expert opinions on the confrontation?
Some former cricketers mentioned 'white-line fever', while others, like Sunil Gavaskar, emphasized senior players' responsibility to uphold the game's spirit.