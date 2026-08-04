Only 3 Indian Batsmen Have Achieved This Rare Test Feat Against Sri Lanka: Details Inside

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English NewsSportsCricketOnly 3 Indian Batsmen Have Achieved This Rare Test Feat Against Sri Lanka

Only 3 Indian Batsmen Have Achieved This Rare Test Feat Against Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill can become only the fourth Indian batsman to score a Test double century against Sri Lanka. Here's who else has reached the milestone.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 04 Aug 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India begins vital Test series against Sri Lanka with warm-up fixture.
  • Shubman Gill eyes historic double century against Sri Lanka.
  • Sehwag, Kohli, Tendulkar previously scored double centuries against them.

India vs Sri Lanka Test Double Centurions: India have arrived in Colombo ahead of their crucial two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with the contest carrying significant importance in the race for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final. Before the opening Test on August 15, Shubman Gill and his teammates will fine-tune their preparations in a three-day warm-up fixture against a Sri Lankan XI. Gill heads into the tour in exceptional red-ball form since taking over the Test captaincy.

India's Test Double Centurions vs Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill has already registered five centuries and a double hundred as skipper, raising expectations that he could continue his rich run of form in Sri Lankan conditions.

If he reaches the 200-run mark during the series, he will become just the fourth Indian batsman to score a Test double century against Sri Lanka.

Read More: Ben Stokes Responds To England's Drinking Culture Claims With Strong Statement

Former opener Virender Sehwag remains India's highest individual scorer against Sri Lanka in Test cricket. During the 2009 Test at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium, Sehwag hammered 293, falling just seven runs short of what would have been a historic triple century.

His memorable knock included 40 boundaries and seven sixes.

Sehwag also registered an unbeaten 201 against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2008, making him one of only two Indian batsmen to score multiple Test double hundreds against the island nation.

Virat Kohli matched that feat in 2017 with back-to-back double centuries. The former India captain struck 213 in Nagpur before following it up with an even bigger score of 243 in Delhi later in the same series.

The only other Indian to feature on the exclusive list is Sachin Tendulkar. The legendary batsman compiled 203 in Colombo in July 2010, an innings decorated with 23 fours and a six.

India To Begin Sri Lanka Tour With Warm-Up Fixture

Before the Test series gets underway, India will face a Sri Lankan XI in a warm-up match from August 7 to August 9.

The fixture was initially planned as a four-day game but was later reduced to three days, although no official reason has been provided for the change.

The upcoming series also carries added significance in the context of the WTC standings. India currently occupy fifth place after playing nine Tests in the ongoing cycle, recording four victories, four defeats and one draw.

Sri Lanka sit one position below in sixth after one win, one loss and two draws from four matches.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will India play their warm-up fixture before the Test series?

India will play a three-day warm-up fixture against a Sri Lankan XI from August 7 to August 9. This match was initially planned as a four-day game.

What significant record could Shubman Gill achieve in the upcoming series?

If Shubman Gill scores 200 runs, he will become just the fourth Indian batsman to score a Test double century against Sri Lanka. He enters the tour in exceptional red-ball form.

Which Indian batsmen have scored Test double centuries against Sri Lanka?

Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, and Sachin Tendulkar are the only Indian batsmen to achieve this feat. Sehwag and Kohli have each scored multiple double centuries against the island nation.

Who holds India's highest individual Test score against Sri Lanka?

Former opener Virender Sehwag holds India's highest individual score against Sri Lanka in Test cricket. He scored 293 runs in Mumbai in 2009.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 Aug 2026 04:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sachin Tendulkar Shubman Gill India VS Sri Lanka VIrat Kohli
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