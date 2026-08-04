Only 3 Indian Batsmen Have Achieved This Rare Test Feat Against Sri Lanka: Details Inside

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom India begins vital Test series against Sri Lanka with warm-up fixture.

Shubman Gill eyes historic double century against Sri Lanka.

Sehwag, Kohli, Tendulkar previously scored double centuries against them.

India vs Sri Lanka Test Double Centurions: India have arrived in Colombo ahead of their crucial two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, with the contest carrying significant importance in the race for the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 final. Before the opening Test on August 15, Shubman Gill and his teammates will fine-tune their preparations in a three-day warm-up fixture against a Sri Lankan XI. Gill heads into the tour in exceptional red-ball form since taking over the Test captaincy.

India's Test Double Centurions vs Sri Lanka

Shubman Gill has already registered five centuries and a double hundred as skipper, raising expectations that he could continue his rich run of form in Sri Lankan conditions.

If he reaches the 200-run mark during the series, he will become just the fourth Indian batsman to score a Test double century against Sri Lanka.

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Former opener Virender Sehwag remains India's highest individual scorer against Sri Lanka in Test cricket. During the 2009 Test at Mumbai's Brabourne Stadium, Sehwag hammered 293, falling just seven runs short of what would have been a historic triple century.

His memorable knock included 40 boundaries and seven sixes.

Sehwag also registered an unbeaten 201 against Sri Lanka in Galle in 2008, making him one of only two Indian batsmen to score multiple Test double hundreds against the island nation.

Virat Kohli matched that feat in 2017 with back-to-back double centuries. The former India captain struck 213 in Nagpur before following it up with an even bigger score of 243 in Delhi later in the same series.

The only other Indian to feature on the exclusive list is Sachin Tendulkar. The legendary batsman compiled 203 in Colombo in July 2010, an innings decorated with 23 fours and a six.

India To Begin Sri Lanka Tour With Warm-Up Fixture

Before the Test series gets underway, India will face a Sri Lankan XI in a warm-up match from August 7 to August 9.

The fixture was initially planned as a four-day game but was later reduced to three days, although no official reason has been provided for the change.

The upcoming series also carries added significance in the context of the WTC standings. India currently occupy fifth place after playing nine Tests in the ongoing cycle, recording four victories, four defeats and one draw.

Sri Lanka sit one position below in sixth after one win, one loss and two draws from four matches.