IPL 2026: Five Umpiring Decisions That Triggered Major Controversy

Indian Premier League is widely regarded as the biggest T20 competition in the world, and even small errors quickly turn into major controversies. The 2026 season, in particular, has seen repeated debates around umpiring standards, with several decisions drawing strong criticism from fans and experts alike.

One such incident involved Rajat Patidar, who was given out after a catch by Jason Holder, despite replays suggesting the ball may have touched the ground.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi run-out controversy

In a match between the Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders, Angkrish Raghuvanshi was ruled out for obstructing the field. The incident occurred after a throw from Mohammed Shami struck him while he was returning to the crease. Although the decision triggered debate, the MCC later supported the third umpire’s interpretation.

Jason Holder catch against RCB

During a clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Gujarat Titans, Jason Holder took a diving catch to dismiss Rajat Patidar. However, replay angles suggested the ball may have brushed the ground before completion of the catch, leading to widespread debate over the decision.

Digvesh Rathi boundary incident

In another KKR vs LSG encounter, a dismissal involving Finn Allen and a catch by Digvesh Rathi sparked controversy. Replays indicated Rathi’s foot may have touched the boundary cushion, but the dismissal was still upheld.

Missed no-ball incident

In a match between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans, a clear no-ball from Arshad Khan went unnoticed by both on-field and TV umpires. Jamie Overton went on to score runs off the delivery, adding to the controversy.

Heinrich Klaasen boundary decision

In the season opener between RCB and Sunrisers Hyderabad, a catch taken by Phil Salt off Heinrich Klaasen was ruled out despite replays suggesting the fielder’s foot was on the boundary cushion. The decision, which should have resulted in a six, instead led to Klaasen’s dismissal, further fueling criticism of umpiring consistency in the tournament.