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HomeSportsCricketWhen Indian Cricket Stars Faced Drug Bans

When Indian Cricket Stars Faced Drug Bans

The first Indian professional cricketer to be banned by the BCCI for doping was Pradeep Sangwan in 2013.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 04:10 PM (IST)

Several Indian cricketers have been involved in scandals or sanctions related to drug use, ranging from performance-enhancing substances found in common medications to public struggles with recreational drug addiction. 

Recent Doping Cases

In the most recent significant case in 2026, Rajan Kumar (an Uttarakhand cricketer selected by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the 2026 IPL) was found guilty of using three prohibited substances, including testosterone-restoration aids.

Other major cases include:

Prithvi Shaw (2019): Tested positive for Terbutaline, a substance often found in cough syrups. The BCCI accepted his explanation that he inadvertently ingested it for a respiratory infection and handed him an eight-month backdated ban.

Anshula Rao (2021): Became the first Indian woman cricketer to receive a doping ban. She was handed a four-year suspension for testing positive for the anabolic steroid 19-Norandrosterone.

Yusuf Pathan (2018): Received a five-month retrospective ban after testing positive for Terbutaline. Like Shaw, his violation was ruled unintentional as he was using medication for a throat infection.

Pradeep Sangwan (2013): The first Indian professional cricketer to be banned by the BCCI for doping. He served an 18-month suspension for consuming a banned anabolic steroid. 

Recreational Drug Abuse

Outside of competitive doping tests, some high-profile cricketers have openly shared their personal battles with addiction:

Vinod Kambli: The former Indian batsman has publicly acknowledged that his once-promising career was derailed by struggles with alcohol and drug abuse, including cocaine.

Wasim Akram (Post-Retirement): While Pakistani, the legendary bowler is widely known in India; he admitted in his memoir, Sultan, to a cocaine addiction that began after his playing career ended.

Summary of Major Doping Bans

Anshula Rao | Substance: 19-Norandrosterone - Year: 2021 - Penalty: 4 years

Pradeep Sangwan | Substance: Anabolic Steroid - Year: 2013 - Penalty: 18 months

Prithvi Shaw | Substance: Terbutaline - Year: 2019 - Penalty: 8 months

Yusuf Pathan | Substance: Terbutaline - Year: 2018 - Penalty: 5 months

Note: There is a distinction in cricket between doping (performance-enhancing drugs like steroids) and recreational drug abuse (e.g., cocaine), with both leading to disciplinary actions.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who was the first Indian woman cricketer to receive a doping ban?

Anshula Rao became the first Indian woman cricketer to receive a doping ban in 2021. She was suspended for four years after testing positive for a banned anabolic steroid.

What substance did Prithvi Shaw test positive for in 2019?

Prithvi Shaw tested positive for Terbutaline in 2019, a substance commonly found in cough syrups. He received an eight-month backdated ban.

Which Indian cricketer was banned in 2013 for using an anabolic steroid?

Pradeep Sangwan was the first Indian professional cricketer banned by the BCCI for doping in 2013. He was suspended for 18 months for consuming a banned anabolic steroid.

Have any Indian cricketers struggled with recreational drug addiction?

Yes, former Indian batsman Vinod Kambli has openly admitted his career was affected by struggles with alcohol and drug abuse, including cocaine. Wasim Akram also confessed to cocaine addiction post-retirement.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 04:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Wasim Akram Prithvi Shaw IPL IPL 2026 INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE
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