When Indian Cricket Stars Faced Drug Bans

Several Indian cricketers have been involved in scandals or sanctions related to drug use, ranging from performance-enhancing substances found in common medications to public struggles with recreational drug addiction.

Recent Doping Cases

In the most recent significant case in 2026, Rajan Kumar (an Uttarakhand cricketer selected by Royal Challengers Bengaluru for the 2026 IPL) was found guilty of using three prohibited substances, including testosterone-restoration aids.

Other major cases include:

Prithvi Shaw (2019): Tested positive for Terbutaline, a substance often found in cough syrups. The BCCI accepted his explanation that he inadvertently ingested it for a respiratory infection and handed him an eight-month backdated ban.

Anshula Rao (2021): Became the first Indian woman cricketer to receive a doping ban. She was handed a four-year suspension for testing positive for the anabolic steroid 19-Norandrosterone.

Yusuf Pathan (2018): Received a five-month retrospective ban after testing positive for Terbutaline. Like Shaw, his violation was ruled unintentional as he was using medication for a throat infection.

Pradeep Sangwan (2013): The first Indian professional cricketer to be banned by the BCCI for doping. He served an 18-month suspension for consuming a banned anabolic steroid.

Recreational Drug Abuse

Outside of competitive doping tests, some high-profile cricketers have openly shared their personal battles with addiction:

Vinod Kambli: The former Indian batsman has publicly acknowledged that his once-promising career was derailed by struggles with alcohol and drug abuse, including cocaine.

Wasim Akram (Post-Retirement): While Pakistani, the legendary bowler is widely known in India; he admitted in his memoir, Sultan, to a cocaine addiction that began after his playing career ended.

Summary of Major Doping Bans

Anshula Rao | Substance: 19-Norandrosterone - Year: 2021 - Penalty: 4 years

Pradeep Sangwan | Substance: Anabolic Steroid - Year: 2013 - Penalty: 18 months

Prithvi Shaw | Substance: Terbutaline - Year: 2019 - Penalty: 8 months

Yusuf Pathan | Substance: Terbutaline - Year: 2018 - Penalty: 5 months

Note: There is a distinction in cricket between doping (performance-enhancing drugs like steroids) and recreational drug abuse (e.g., cocaine), with both leading to disciplinary actions.