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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Pakistan Star Claims India Get Special Treatment During Matches, Sparks Controversy

WATCH: Pakistan Star Claims India Get Special Treatment During Matches, Sparks Controversy

Pakistan's Khushdil Shah has sparked controversy after alleging India receive favourable treatment in key areas during matches between the rivals.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 07 Jun 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Khushdil Shah claims India benefits from favorable umpiring decisions.
  • Shah suggests India influence match and dressing-room decisions.
  • Pakistan last won an ODI against India during the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Khushdil Shah IND vs PAK Controversy: Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah has found himself at the centre of controversy after comments he made regarding India vs Pakistan cricket matches gained widespread attention on social media. The left-handed batsman suggested that several factors during encounters between the two rivals often work in India's favour, reigniting debate among fans from both nations. Check it out:

Shah has had limited opportunities against India at the international level. His only ODI appearance against the Men in Blue came during last year's Champions Trophy

Khushdil Shah Makes Controversial Claim

During the interview, Khushdil was asked about the pressure associated with playing against India, one of cricket's most intense rivalries. While discussing the challenge of such fixtures, he went on to claim that Pakistan often face additional hurdles when taking on their neighbours.

"There are a lot of things that tend to go in their favor during matches. Umpiring decisions go in their favor, as do some dressing-room decisions & even matches are held according to their wishes. Despite all that, when Pakistan wins, it’s especially enjoyable,"

Also Check: Shubman Gill's India T20I Snub Despite Stellar IPL Linked To BCCI's Long-Term Plan

India's Dominance Over Pakistan Continues

India's recent record against Pakistan has been overwhelmingly one-sided of late.

Pakistan's last victory over India came in 2022 during the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup. Since then, India have strung together six consecutive wins against their arch-rivals across formats and competitions.

The picture is similarly bleak for Pakistan in One-Day Internationals. Their last ODI triumph over India arrived in the ICC Champions Trophy final in 2017. Since that success, Pakistan have suffered six successive defeats against India in the 50-over format.

With the rivalry continuing to capture global attention, Shah's remarks are likely to add another dynamic whenever the two cricketing giants meet again on the international stage.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What controversial claim did Khushdil Shah make about matches against India?

Khushdil Shah claimed that various factors, including umpiring and dressing-room decisions, as well as match scheduling, tend to favor India during their encounters with Pakistan. He suggested this adds extra hurdles for Pakistan.

How has India performed against Pakistan recently in cricket?

India has recently dominated Pakistan, winning six consecutive matches across formats since the 2022 Asia Cup. In ODIs, India has secured six successive victories against Pakistan since the 2017 Champions Trophy final.

How much experience does Khushdil Shah have playing against India?

Khushdil Shah has had limited opportunities against India at the international level. His only One-Day International appearance against them was during last year's Champions Trophy.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 07 Jun 2026 12:20 PM (IST)
Tags :
ICC IND Vs PAK Khushdil Shah India VS Pakistan
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