Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Khushdil Shah claims India benefits from favorable umpiring decisions.

Shah suggests India influence match and dressing-room decisions.

Pakistan last won an ODI against India during the 2017 Champions Trophy.

Khushdil Shah IND vs PAK Controversy: Pakistan all-rounder Khushdil Shah has found himself at the centre of controversy after comments he made regarding India vs Pakistan cricket matches gained widespread attention on social media. The left-handed batsman suggested that several factors during encounters between the two rivals often work in India's favour, reigniting debate among fans from both nations. Check it out:

Khushdil Shah on playing against India. 🗣



"Matches against India carry a few extra emotions & then the pressure eases a bit. When we were playing, we used to beat them as well. Things tend to go in their favor during matches. Umpiring decisions go in their favor, as do some… pic.twitter.com/suNHPDz1eC June 7, 2026

Shah has had limited opportunities against India at the international level. His only ODI appearance against the Men in Blue came during last year's Champions Trophy

Khushdil Shah Makes Controversial Claim

During the interview, Khushdil was asked about the pressure associated with playing against India, one of cricket's most intense rivalries. While discussing the challenge of such fixtures, he went on to claim that Pakistan often face additional hurdles when taking on their neighbours.

"There are a lot of things that tend to go in their favor during matches. Umpiring decisions go in their favor, as do some dressing-room decisions & even matches are held according to their wishes. Despite all that, when Pakistan wins, it’s especially enjoyable,"

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India's Dominance Over Pakistan Continues

India's recent record against Pakistan has been overwhelmingly one-sided of late.

Pakistan's last victory over India came in 2022 during the Super Fours stage of the Asia Cup. Since then, India have strung together six consecutive wins against their arch-rivals across formats and competitions.

The picture is similarly bleak for Pakistan in One-Day Internationals. Their last ODI triumph over India arrived in the ICC Champions Trophy final in 2017. Since that success, Pakistan have suffered six successive defeats against India in the 50-over format.

With the rivalry continuing to capture global attention, Shah's remarks are likely to add another dynamic whenever the two cricketing giants meet again on the international stage.