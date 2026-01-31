PCB Cancels Pakistan Team Kit Launch Amid T20 World Cup Participation Doubts

In what appears to be a brand new development in Pakistan's T20 World Cup boycott drama, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have seemingly raised further doubts on their team's participation.

According to a report by ASports.tv, PCB has called off the planned launch of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 jersey, which had been scheduled to take place following the toss of the second T20I against Australia today, January 31.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off from February 7, 2026, which is less than two weeks away from this point in time. The Pakistani board's decision is expected to arrive by this Monday.