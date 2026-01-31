Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PCB Cancels Pakistan Team Kit Launch Amid T20 World Cup Participation Doubts

PCB Cancels Pakistan Team Kit Launch Amid T20 World Cup Participation Doubts

PCB has reportedly cancelled Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 jersey launch, deepening uncertainty over the team’s participation as a final decision is expected within days.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 31 Jan 2026 03:10 PM (IST)

In what appears to be a brand new development in Pakistan's T20 World Cup boycott drama, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have seemingly raised further doubts on their team's participation.

According to a report by ASports.tv, PCB has called off the planned launch of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup 2026 jersey, which had been scheduled to take place following the toss of the second T20I against Australia today, January 31.

The tournament is scheduled to kick off from February 7, 2026, which is less than two weeks away from this point in time. The Pakistani board's decision is expected to arrive by this Monday.

 

 

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 31 Jan 2026 03:02 PM (IST)
T20 World Cup Pakistan T20 World Cup Pakistan T20 World Cup Boycott PCB Jersey Launch Cancelled
