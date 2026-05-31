Virat Kohli IPL Final Record: How Has The RCB Icon Performed On The Biggest Stage?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Virat Kohli leads RCB with 600 runs this IPL season.

Kohli will play his fifth IPL final, seeking a second title.

His past finals saw modest scores, averaging 34.7 runs.

Virat Kohli IPL Final Record: Virat Kohli will once again find himself under the spotlight when Royal Challengers Bengaluru take on Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final. The veteran batsman has been one of RCB's standout performers throughout the season and enters the title clash as the franchise's leading run-scorer. Kohli has amassed 600 runs during the campaign at an impressive average of 50.00, playing a crucial role in Bengaluru's journey to the final. With another championship now within reach, the former captain will be eager to produce one more influential inning and help his side secure a second IPL crown.

A Look At Kohli's Previous IPL Finals

The IPL 2026 final will mark the fifth time Virat Kohli has appeared in the tournament's biggest match. His first experience of an IPL final came in 2009, before he returned to the title decider just two seasons later in 2011.

Kohli's third appearance in an IPL final arrived during the memorable 2016 campaign, a season widely regarded as the most prolific run-scoring year of his career. Despite reaching the summit clash on those occasions, Bengaluru fell short each time, leaving Kohli waiting for his first IPL title.

That long wait finally ended in 2025 when RCB lifted the trophy, allowing one of the league's most iconic players to add the elusive championship to his decorated career.

Also Check: IPL 2026 Final: Is There A Reserve Day For RCB vs GT Title Clash? All You Need To Know

How Has Virat Kohli Performed in IPL Finals?

While Virat Kohli's overall IPL record is among the greatest in the competition's history, his returns in finals have been relatively modest compared to his usual standards.

In the 2009 final, he managed 7 runs from 8 deliveries. Two years later, he contributed 35 runs from 32 balls in the 2011 title clash. His best IPL final performance came in 2016 when he scored 54 off 35 deliveries.

During the victorious 2025 final, Kohli added 43 runs from 35 balls before being dismissed.

Across his four previous IPL finals, Kohli has accumulated 139 runs at an average of 34.7. He has faced 110 deliveries in those matches while maintaining a strike rate of 126.

Those figures suggest that although Kohli has played some useful innings in title deciders, he has yet to produce the kind of match-defining knock that has become synonymous with his career.

RCB will also hope for contributions from the rest of their batting unit, as relying solely on Kohli in a high-pressure final could prove risky against a GT side that has been one of the most consistent teams of the season and will be playing at home.