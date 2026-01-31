Pakistan's T20 WC 2026 Plans Leaked In Deleted WhatsApp Message - Know Inside Story

The 2026 T20 World Cup drama reached a fever pitch this morning, January 31, 2026, after an alleged leaked WhatsApp message from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) appeared to confirm team's travel plans, only to be quickly deleted and edited.

According to RevSportz, early this morning, PCB's official media WhatsApp group released a statement that included a crucial detail: a confirmation that the 15-member national squad would travel to Colombo on February 2.

This specific line was viewed as a "smoking gun," effectively ending weeks-long boycott threat over ICC's decision to replace Bangladesh with Scotland.

What happened next?

Within two minutes, the message was deleted. A revised press release was posted shortly after, which omitted the travel details and reverted to vague language about the "squad status."

The report suggest that the "leak" was a genuine logistical update posted prematurely. PCB is likely holding back a formal announcement to maintain "political optics" until the final government deadline on Monday, February 2.

Whats app msg deleted within seconds by pak media manager ? Why https://t.co/fu9AhjF9tT — Rohit Juglan (@rohitjuglan) January 31, 2026

Will Pakistan compete?

Despite the digital flip-flop, all signs point to "Yes."

Reports from Lahore confirm that the squad, led by Salman Ali Agha, has already booked seats on an Air Lanka flight to Colombo.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi continues to state that the final decision rests with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, but the logistical movement suggests that a boycott is no longer a realistic option.

PCB cancels kit launch

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday (Jan 31) called off the planned unveiling of Pakistan’s T20 World Cup jersey, which was scheduled to take place after the toss of the second T20I between Pakistan and Australia on Saturday.

According to a report by ASports.tv, the kit launch was deferred due to what were described as “unavoidable circumstances.” This delay is believed to be connected to the PCB still awaiting official approval from Government of Pakistan.

Clarity on the matter is expected on Monday.