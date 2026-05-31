IPL 2026 Final: Is There A Reserve Day For RCB vs GT Title Clash? All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom IPL 2026 final: RCB and GT battle for trophy.

A reserve day is scheduled for Monday, June 1.

RCB wins if final cannot be completed at all.

IPL 2026 Final Reserve Day: The stage is set for a blockbuster IPL 2026 final as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans prepare to battle for the coveted trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Having occupied the top two spots in the league standings, both teams have enjoyed outstanding campaigns and arrive at the summit clash with momentum on their side. With some of the biggest names in T20 cricket expected to feature, fans are eagerly anticipating a thrilling finale.

However, weather remains a talking point ahead of the contest, with supporters keen to know what happens if rain interrupts the championship decider.

Does the IPL 2026 Final Have a Reserve Day?

While the league-stage matches and Playoff fixtures did not have a reserve day, the IPL final comes with a dedicated reserve day to ensure the tournament has the best possible chance of producing a winner on the field.

If adverse weather or any other unforeseen circumstances prevent the match from being completed on Sunday, the action will move to Monday, June 1.

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Importantly, the game will not restart from the beginning. Instead, play will continue from the exact stage at which it was suspended, with the score, wickets lost and overs remaining carrying over to the reserve day.

Fortunately for players and supporters alike, the weather forecast currently appears favourable. According to AccuWeather, Ahmedabad has only a 1-3% chance of precipitation (rain) throughout May 31.

What If the Match Cannot Be Completed at All?

While the chances are slim, in a case where the weather prevents the completion of the final on both the scheduled and reserve days, RCB would be crowned IPL 2026 winners. This is because they finished higher than GT in the league-stage standings.

For now, though, all eyes remain on Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium as two of IPL 2026's most consistent teams prepare to fight for glory, with weather forecasts suggesting fans can look forward to an uninterrupted title showdown.