Yes, the IPL 2026 final has a dedicated reserve day. If the match cannot be completed on Sunday due to unforeseen circumstances, it will be moved to Monday, June 1.
IPL 2026 Final: Is There A Reserve Day For RCB vs GT Title Clash? All You Need To Know
RCB and GT are set for the IPL 2026 final, but what happens if rain intervenes? Here's a look at the reserve day rules and the title-deciding scenarios.
- IPL 2026 final: RCB and GT battle for trophy.
- A reserve day is scheduled for Monday, June 1.
- RCB wins if final cannot be completed at all.
IPL 2026 Final Reserve Day: The stage is set for a blockbuster IPL 2026 final as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans prepare to battle for the coveted trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Having occupied the top two spots in the league standings, both teams have enjoyed outstanding campaigns and arrive at the summit clash with momentum on their side. With some of the biggest names in T20 cricket expected to feature, fans are eagerly anticipating a thrilling finale.
However, weather remains a talking point ahead of the contest, with supporters keen to know what happens if rain interrupts the championship decider.
Does the IPL 2026 Final Have a Reserve Day?
While the league-stage matches and Playoff fixtures did not have a reserve day, the IPL final comes with a dedicated reserve day to ensure the tournament has the best possible chance of producing a winner on the field.
If adverse weather or any other unforeseen circumstances prevent the match from being completed on Sunday, the action will move to Monday, June 1.
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Importantly, the game will not restart from the beginning. Instead, play will continue from the exact stage at which it was suspended, with the score, wickets lost and overs remaining carrying over to the reserve day.
Fortunately for players and supporters alike, the weather forecast currently appears favourable. According to AccuWeather, Ahmedabad has only a 1-3% chance of precipitation (rain) throughout May 31.
What If the Match Cannot Be Completed at All?
While the chances are slim, in a case where the weather prevents the completion of the final on both the scheduled and reserve days, RCB would be crowned IPL 2026 winners. This is because they finished higher than GT in the league-stage standings.
For now, though, all eyes remain on Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium as two of IPL 2026's most consistent teams prepare to fight for glory, with weather forecasts suggesting fans can look forward to an uninterrupted title showdown.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Does the IPL 2026 Final have a reserve day?
How will play resume on the reserve day?
If the match is suspended, play will resume from the exact stage it was stopped. The score, wickets lost, and overs remaining will carry over to the reserve day.
What happens if the final cannot be completed on both days?
In the unlikely event that the final cannot be completed on either the scheduled or reserve day, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would be crowned winners. This is because they finished higher in the league standings than Gujarat Titans (GT).