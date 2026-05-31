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HomeSportsIPLIPL 2026 Final: Is There A Reserve Day For RCB vs GT Title Clash? All You Need To Know

IPL 2026 Final: Is There A Reserve Day For RCB vs GT Title Clash? All You Need To Know

RCB and GT are set for the IPL 2026 final, but what happens if rain intervenes? Here's a look at the reserve day rules and the title-deciding scenarios.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 31 May 2026 03:19 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IPL 2026 final: RCB and GT battle for trophy.
  • A reserve day is scheduled for Monday, June 1.
  • RCB wins if final cannot be completed at all.

IPL 2026 Final Reserve Day: The stage is set for a blockbuster IPL 2026 final as Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans prepare to battle for the coveted trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Having occupied the top two spots in the league standings, both teams have enjoyed outstanding campaigns and arrive at the summit clash with momentum on their side. With some of the biggest names in T20 cricket expected to feature, fans are eagerly anticipating a thrilling finale.

However, weather remains a talking point ahead of the contest, with supporters keen to know what happens if rain interrupts the championship decider.

Does the IPL 2026 Final Have a Reserve Day?

While the league-stage matches and Playoff fixtures did not have a reserve day, the IPL final comes with a dedicated reserve day to ensure the tournament has the best possible chance of producing a winner on the field.

If adverse weather or any other unforeseen circumstances prevent the match from being completed on Sunday, the action will move to Monday, June 1.

Also Check: Not Rohit Sharma! This MI Star Emerges As Frontrunner To Replace Hardik Pandya

Importantly, the game will not restart from the beginning. Instead, play will continue from the exact stage at which it was suspended, with the score, wickets lost and overs remaining carrying over to the reserve day.

Fortunately for players and supporters alike, the weather forecast currently appears favourable. According to AccuWeather, Ahmedabad has only a 1-3% chance of precipitation (rain) throughout May 31.

What If the Match Cannot Be Completed at All?

While the chances are slim, in a case where the weather prevents the completion of the final on both the scheduled and reserve days, RCB would be crowned IPL 2026 winners. This is because they finished higher than GT in the league-stage standings.

For now, though, all eyes remain on Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium as two of IPL 2026's most consistent teams prepare to fight for glory, with weather forecasts suggesting fans can look forward to an uninterrupted title showdown.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the IPL 2026 Final have a reserve day?

Yes, the IPL 2026 final has a dedicated reserve day. If the match cannot be completed on Sunday due to unforeseen circumstances, it will be moved to Monday, June 1.

How will play resume on the reserve day?

If the match is suspended, play will resume from the exact stage it was stopped. The score, wickets lost, and overs remaining will carry over to the reserve day.

What happens if the final cannot be completed on both days?

In the unlikely event that the final cannot be completed on either the scheduled or reserve day, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) would be crowned winners. This is because they finished higher in the league standings than Gujarat Titans (GT).

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 May 2026 03:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
RCB IPL Final GT IPL
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