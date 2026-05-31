Royal Challengers Bengaluru will face Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final. The match is scheduled for May 31.
Check The Incredible Stat That Says RCB Are Destined To Win IPL 2026 Final
With RCB once again emerging victorious in Qualifier 1 this season, many fans will be hoping the trend continues in 2026.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans are set to clash in the IPL 2026 final on May 31 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. As fans eagerly await the title decider, one remarkable trend from recent IPL history has given RCB supporters plenty of reason to be optimistic.
A fascinating record from the past eight seasons suggests that the team winning Qualifier 1 often goes on to lift the IPL trophy. If that pattern continues, Royal Challengers Bengaluru could be in line for another championship triumph, having defeated Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 to book their place in the final.
The Qualifier 1 Trend
Since 2018, every IPL champion has first won Qualifier 1 before eventually claiming the title:
2018: Chennai Super Kings defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 and won the IPL.
2019: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in Qualifier 1 and went on to become champions.
2020: Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 before winning the title.
2021: Chennai Super Kings overcame Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1 and lifted the trophy.
2022: Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 and became champions in their debut season.
2023: Chennai Super Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1 and later won the IPL.
2024: Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 1 before securing the title.
2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru defeated Punjab Kings in Qualifier 1 and went on to win the championship.
With RCB once again emerging victorious in Qualifier 1 this season, many fans will be hoping the trend continues in 2026.
RCB's Dominant Season
Royal Challengers Bengaluru have been one of the standout teams of IPL 2026. They finished at the top of the league table after winning nine of their 14 matches and accumulating 18 points. Gujarat Titans also ended the league stage with 18 points, but RCB secured first place thanks to a superior net run rate.
The Bengaluru-based franchise then strengthened its credentials by defeating Gujarat Titans in Qualifier 1, earning a direct ticket to the final.
As the two sides prepare to meet again in Ahmedabad, all eyes will be on whether RCB can continue the Qualifier 1 winning streak that has produced IPL champions year after year, or if Gujarat Titans can break the pattern and reclaim the trophy.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who are playing in the IPL 2026 final?
Where will the IPL 2026 final be held?
The IPL 2026 final will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
What is the recent trend regarding Qualifier 1 winners in the IPL?
Since 2018, every IPL champion has won Qualifier 1 before winning the final. This trend has held true for the last eight seasons.
How did Royal Challengers Bengaluru perform in the league stage of IPL 2026?
Royal Challengers Bengaluru finished at the top of the league table, winning nine out of 14 matches and securing a superior net run rate over Gujarat Titans.