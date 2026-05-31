The IPL 2026 Final is between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Gujarat Titans (GT).
RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Final: Key Battles That Could Decide The High-Stakes Title Clash
As RCB and GT prepare for their IPL 2026 final showdown, three blockbuster player battles could play a defining role in determining the champion.
- Virat Kohli faces Holder, who has dismissed him four times.
- Shubman Gill's strong form tested by Bhuvaneshwar Kumar's past success.
- Jos Buttler's aggression countered by Josh Hazlewood's wicket-taking.
IPL 2026 Final Key Battles: Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans, the two standout teams of the season, are set to lock horns in a blockbuster title clash after finishing first and second respectively in the league standings. The final presents contrasting ambitions for the two sides. Bengaluru, led by Rajat Patidar, will be aiming to successfully defend the championship they won last season. Shubman Gill's Gujarat, meanwhile, have their sights set on reclaiming the IPL crown and adding a second title.
With several world-class players set to take centre stage, individual contests could prove decisive in determining who lifts the trophy. Here are three key battles that could shape the outcome of the IPL 2026 final.
RCB vs GT: IPL 2026 Final Key Battles
1) Virat Kohli vs Jason Holder
Few players command attention in a big match quite like Virat Kohli. The veteran batsman has been one of RCB's most influential performers and will once again carry significant responsibility at the top of the order.
Standing in his way is GT all-rounder Jason Holder, who has enjoyed notable success this season, and even against the former India captain. Holder has dismissed Kohli four times in their meetings, including during the Qualifier 1 clash earlier in the playoffs.
2) Shubman Gill Faces vs Bhuvneshwar Kumar
GT skipper Shubman Gill enters the final in sensational form. The opener has consistently provided strong starts and showcased his class in Qualifier 2, where he struck a century while helping his side chase down a daunting target of 215 against Rajasthan Royals.
However, Gill's toughest challenge may come in the opening overs against Bhuvneshwar Kumar. The experienced pacer has been a reliable wicket-taking option with the new ball throughout the season and boasts an impressive record against the GT captain. Bhuvneshwar has dismissed Gill six times, making this one of the most intriguing contests to watch.
3) Jos Buttler vs Josh Hazlewood
Another battle capable of swinging the final revolves around GT star Jos Buttler and RCB fast bowler Josh Hazlewood.
The two have shared several memorable encounters across international and franchise T20 cricket. Hazlewood has dismissed Buttler six times, underlining the intensity of their rivalry. Their most recent duel came in Qualifier 1, where Buttler initially gained the upper hand.
While chasing 255, the England batsman launched an aggressive assault, but the Aussie had the final say as he castled Buttler moments later.
With the IPL trophy on the line, these individual battles could ultimately prove just as important as the broader team strategies. If either side is to emerge victorious, winning these crucial head-to-head contests may be the key to glory.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who are the two teams playing in the IPL 2026 Final?
What are the contrasting ambitions of RCB and GT in the final?
RCB aims to defend their championship title, while GT seeks to reclaim the IPL crown for their second title.
Who has a strong record against Virat Kohli?
Jason Holder has a notable record against Virat Kohli, dismissing him four times.
Who has dismissed Shubman Gill multiple times?
Bhuvneshwar Kumar has dismissed Shubman Gill six times, making it an intriguing contest.
What is the head-to-head record between Jos Buttler and Josh Hazlewood?
Josh Hazlewood has dismissed Jos Buttler six times across various T20 matches.