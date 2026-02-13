India's Mystery Spinner Varun Chakaravarthy Opens Up On His T20 World Cup Game Plan

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





New Delhi: India wrist-spinner Varun Chakravarthy said he focused on perfecting his basic plan of taking wickets aplenty and continuing to attack the stumps helped him pick a three-wicket haul which broke the back of Namibia’s chase and gave the co-hosts a massive 93-run victory in a Group A clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Thursday.

Since the 2024 World Cup win, Chakravarthy has emerged as India’s premier middle-overs weapon in T20Is by picking the most wickets in the middle overs phase, where he mixes relentless accuracy with subtle variations to control that crucial stretch. His record against right-handers is unmatched in the same period, as seen from him castling Louren Steenkamp and JJ Smit with immaculate ease.

"I have definitely worked on few aspects of bowling such as speed and more revs. People do work on variations also, but I worked on perfecting my existing balls so that helped a lot. I worked on my follow through so that I can get more zip off the wicket. My plan is to take wickets and keep attacking the stumps - that's the basic plan," Varun told reporters in the mixed zone at the conclusion of the game.

After a nightmarish time in the 2021 Men’s T20 World Cup, where he went wicketless in three games, Chakaravarthy reiterated his focus to over spin rather than side spin to generate more pace off the surface has been vital in getting him scalps aplenty.

"As I have already mentioned previously, I have worked on my over spin rather than side spin and more speed and zip off the wicket. Well, usually I don't do that, but sometimes, rightly pointed (on starting with googly), sometimes it's just my instinct. But usually I go to my stock ball first, not the googly."

He also said the pitch conditions in the opening matches of the tournament were different from what India encountered in the bilateral series against South Africa and New Zealand at home in the lead-up to the showpiece event.

"Again, same, if you see the matches that we have played, the bilaterals leading up to this World Cup, they were all very flat and this was definitely a little surprising in the first match and this wicket also. But we have to adapt ourselves to whatever comes our way."

"It's always good but here also, it was keeping low a bit. But I wouldn't say there was a lot of turn but keeping low. Dew does play a big factor and when you are bowling second and you have to defend, sometimes it will play a big factor. There was a lot of dew here also but we were able to do well. We are also experienced because we play a lot of IPL, and we know how to bowl if the dew comes in."

Chakaravarthy also praised Namibia's tactical bowling approach, highlighted by skipper Gerhard Erasmus picking a career-best 4-20 via his slingy and round-arm deliveries. "I would say he bowled very tactically. He was very great and I could see that the way they had planned their bowling, they had worked hard and there was a lot of thought behind it. If you see the last four overs, that bowling also, they had precise plans and they executed it, so they did come up with good research and plan."

Varun said the small boundaries at the Arun Jaitley Stadium prevented him from flighting the ball and might consider doing it against Pakistan at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Sunday. "In this match, it was no chance (to flight the ball), because the size of the boundaries were so small. Maybe in Premadasa, I could try it.

Asked about continuing to develop new deliveries, Chakaravarthy stated he remains open to experimentation. “It takes any time, there are few balls which just clicked for me in the matches and there have been few variations which I have been trying for the last 6 years. It still has not come up, so it just depends on the complexity of the delivery."

"I have been working on few things, but that has been my process all along. I have always have some delivery coming up, so I will always have something coming up, but it's up to me. Actually, if I am courageous enough and I will try it in the next match, but it depends."

On Abhishek Sharma’s availability after stomach infection hospitalisation and recovery kept him out of the Namibia clash, Chakaravarthy expressed optimism, though it is also understood that a final call will be taken on how he fares in the pre match-day practice in Colombo.

"I think he will be fine and will play with the next match. I don't know of that, but as far as I have spoken to him, he looks good and did some practice also. He told that he is on the way."

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)