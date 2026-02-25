Key upcoming matches include New Zealand vs Sri Lanka on Feb 25, West Indies vs South Africa on Feb 26, and India vs Zimbabwe on Feb 26.
T20 World Cup 2026: Latest Super 8 Points Table & Standings After PAK vs ENG Match
T20 World Cup 2026 Latest Super 8 Points Table: England has dominated Group 2, securing qualification with 2 wins. West Indies lead the pack in Group 1, thanks to a record-breaking win over Zimbabwe.
T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table: The Super 8 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has reached a fever pitch. With England becoming the first team to officially secure a semi-final berth following their thrilling win over Pakistan, the race for remaining three spots is intensifying.
Group 1 Super 8 points table as of February 25, 2026:
West Indies, Played: 1, Win: 1, Loss: 0, Points: 2, NRR: +5.350
South Africa, Played: 1, Win: 1, Loss: 0, Points: 2, NRR: +3.800
India, Played: 1, Win: 0, Loss: 1, Points: 0, NRR: -3.800
Zimbabwe, Played: 1, Win: 0, Loss: 1, Points: 0, NRR: -5.350
West Indies lead the pack thanks to a record-breaking win over Zimbabwe. India finds itself in a precarious position after a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa, making their upcoming clashes against Zimbabwe (Feb 26) and West Indies (March 1) absolute "must-wins."
Group 2 Super 8 points table as of February 25, 2026:
England (Q), Played: 2, Win: 2, Loss: 0, Points: 4, NRR: +1.491
New Zealand, Played: 1, Win: 0, Loss: 0, Points: 1, NRR: 0.000
Pakistan, Played: 2, Win: 0, Loss: 1, Points: 1, NRR: -0.461
Sri Lanka, Played: 1, Win: 0, Loss: 1, Points: 0, NRR: -2.550
England has dominated Group 2, securing qualification with two wins. Pakistan's hopes now rest on a big win against Sri Lanka and a New Zealand loss to England, as their net run rate took a hit following 2-wicket loss in Pallekele.
Upcoming key matches in Super 8s
Feb 25: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Colombo)
Feb 26: West Indies vs South Africa (Ahmedabad)
Feb 26: India vs Zimbabwe (Chennai)
How India can qualify for T20 WC semis?
To qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals, India must ideally win both remaining Super 8 matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies. After a 76-run loss to South Africa, their Net Run Rate ($-3.800$) is a major concern.
Best Scenario: Win both games while South Africa beats West Indies and Zimbabwe. This sends India through as the second-placed team in semis.
NRR Battle: If West Indies beats South Africa, three teams could tie on 4 points, necessitating massive win margins for India. India needs to make sure they win their win their remaining two Super 8 matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies by big margins.