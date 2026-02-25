Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026: Latest Super 8 Points Table & Standings After PAK vs ENG Match

T20 World Cup 2026 Latest Super 8 Points Table: England has dominated Group 2, securing qualification with 2 wins. West Indies lead the pack in Group 1, thanks to a record-breaking win over Zimbabwe.

By : Shivam Sharma | Updated at : 25 Feb 2026 09:39 AM (IST)

T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 Points Table: The Super 8 stage of ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 has reached a fever pitch. With England becoming the first team to officially secure a semi-final berth following their thrilling win over Pakistan, the race for remaining three spots is intensifying.

Group 1 Super 8 points table as of February 25, 2026:

West Indies, Played: 1, Win: 1, Loss: 0, Points: 2, NRR: +5.350

South Africa, Played: 1, Win: 1, Loss: 0, Points: 2, NRR: +3.800

India, Played: 1, Win: 0, Loss: 1, Points: 0, NRR: -3.800

Zimbabwe, Played: 1, Win: 0, Loss: 1, Points: 0, NRR: -5.350

West Indies lead the pack thanks to a record-breaking win over Zimbabwe. India finds itself in a precarious position after a heavy 76-run defeat to South Africa, making their upcoming clashes against Zimbabwe (Feb 26) and West Indies (March 1) absolute "must-wins."

Group 2 Super 8 points table as of February 25, 2026:

England (Q), Played: 2, Win: 2, Loss: 0, Points: 4, NRR: +1.491

New Zealand, Played: 1, Win: 0, Loss: 0, Points: 1, NRR: 0.000

Pakistan, Played: 2, Win: 0, Loss: 1, Points: 1, NRR: -0.461

Sri Lanka, Played: 1, Win: 0, Loss: 1, Points: 0, NRR: -2.550

England has dominated Group 2, securing qualification with two wins. Pakistan's hopes now rest on a big win against Sri Lanka and a New Zealand loss to England, as their net run rate took a hit following 2-wicket loss in Pallekele.

Upcoming key matches in Super 8s

Feb 25: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka (Colombo)

Feb 26: West Indies vs South Africa (Ahmedabad)

Feb 26: India vs Zimbabwe (Chennai)

How India can qualify for T20 WC semis?

To qualify for T20 World Cup 2026 semi-finals, India must ideally win both remaining Super 8 matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies. After a 76-run loss to South Africa, their Net Run Rate ($-3.800$) is a major concern.

Best Scenario: Win both games while South Africa beats West Indies and Zimbabwe. This sends India through as the second-placed team in semis.

NRR Battle: If West Indies beats South Africa, three teams could tie on 4 points, necessitating massive win margins for India. India needs to make sure they win their win their remaining two Super 8 matches against Zimbabwe and West Indies by big margins.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the upcoming key matches in the Super 8 stage?

Key upcoming matches include New Zealand vs Sri Lanka on Feb 25, West Indies vs South Africa on Feb 26, and India vs Zimbabwe on Feb 26.

Published at : 25 Feb 2026 09:35 AM (IST)
