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HomeSportsQuote Of The Day | Virat Kohli's 'Don't Look Anywhere Else' Sets Tone For A Motivated Weekend

Quote Of The Day | Virat Kohli's 'Don't Look Anywhere Else' Sets Tone For A Motivated Weekend

Friday Mindset Quote Of The Day: A Virat Kohli-inspired motivation on passion, focus and hard work that highlights why staying committed to your goals leads to success.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 05 Jun 2026 10:30 PM (IST)

Some quotes stay relevant because they capture a universal truth about success. Today's Quote Of The Day is a reminder that achievement rarely comes from shortcuts, distractions or comparisons with others. Instead, it is built through dedication, focus and relentless effort. Few modern sporting icons embody this message better than Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli.

Over the years, Kohli has become synonymous with discipline, consistency and an unwavering commitment to excellence. His journey from a talented young cricketer in Delhi to one of the greatest batters in the history of the game is a reflection of what can happen when passion meets hard work.

ALSO READ: Quote Of The Day | McDonald's Founder Ray Kroc’s Motivation For Dreamers, Entrepreneurs And Go-Getters

Focus On The Process, Not The Noise

With his quote, "Whatever you want to do, do it with full passion, and work really hard towards it. Don’t look anywhere else," Virat Kohli focuses on the importance of preparation, discipline and self-belief, rather than being affected by what others are talking about.

The second part of the quote, "Don't look anywhere else," carries a particularly relevant message in today's world. Constant comparisons can distract people from their own growth. Kohli's journey demonstrates that meaningful success comes from concentrating on personal improvement rather than worrying about competitors.

ALSO READ: Quote Of The Day | Steve Jobs’ ‘Don’t Waste It Living Someone Else’s Life’ Will Make You Pause And Think Twice

A Friday Reminder To Stay Committed To Your Goals

As the week draws to a close, this quote offers an opportunity to reflect on personal ambitions and priorities. Whether the goal involves career growth, education, entrepreneurship, fitness or personal development, the underlying message remains the same: passion and hard work are irreplaceable.

Virat Kohli's story shows that extraordinary achievements are often the result of ordinary efforts repeated consistently over time. Success may not happen overnight, but those who remain focused, dedicated and passionate about their purpose give themselves the best chance of reaching their destination.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 05 Jun 2026 10:30 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli Motivational Quotes Friday Motivation Quote
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