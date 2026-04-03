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HomeSportsCricketSri Lankan Cricket: Love Triangle That Stirred Dressing Room Tensions

Sri Lankan Cricket: Love Triangle That Stirred Dressing Room Tensions

Two openers, one betrayal. Can a World Cup be won when teammates aren't on speaking terms? A high-stakes drama of professional duty versus personal vengeance.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 04:59 PM (IST)

In Sri Lankan cricket history, few off-field stories are as persistent as the reported personal rift between legendary opener Tillakaratne Dilshan and his long-time batting partner Upul Tharanga. The duo was once celebrated for their clinical synchronization at the crease, but their relationship reportedly soured due to a deeply personal conflict involving Dilshan’s first wife, Nilanka Vithanage.

The Reported Conflict

The controversy stems from unverified rumors suggesting that during the height of their playing careers, Nilanka Vithanage became romantically involved with Upul Tharanga. This alleged affair took place while Dilshan and Tharanga were still actively opening the innings for the national side - a role that requires immense trust and coordination.

Aftermath and Legal Battle

Following the discovery of the alleged relationship, Dilshan and Nilanka underwent a highly publicized and contentious divorce. Media reports from that period highlighted a messy legal battle over alimony and the custody of their son.

In a turn of events that mirrored other famous cricketing "love triangles," Nilanka eventually married Upul Tharanga. Dilshan, meanwhile, moved forward both personally and professionally, later marrying Sri Lankan actress Manjula Thilini, with whom he has four children.

Silent Professionalism

Despite the massive personal friction, Dilshan and Tharanga continued to play together for Sri Lanka for several years. Their ability to maintain a professional front while reportedly not being on speaking terms off the field remains one of the most cited examples of "dressing room discipline" in sports history.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the reported personal rift between Tillakaratne Dilshan and Upul Tharanga about?

The rift reportedly stems from a personal conflict involving Dilshan's first wife, Nilanka Vithanage, and Upul Tharanga.

What was the alleged personal conflict between Dilshan, Tharanga, and Dilshan's first wife?

Unverified rumors suggest Nilanka Vithanage, Dilshan's first wife, was romantically involved with Upul Tharanga during their playing careers.

What was the outcome of the personal conflict for Dilshan and his first wife?

Dilshan and Nilanka Vithanage went through a public and contentious divorce, including a legal battle over alimony and child custody.

Did Dilshan and Tharanga continue to play together after the reported personal issues?

Yes, despite the reported friction, they continued to play together for the Sri Lankan national team for several years.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 04:59 PM (IST)
Tags :
Tillakaratne Dilshan Upul Tharanga Sri Lanka Cricket Sri Lanka
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