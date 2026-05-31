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HomeSportsCricketRuturaj Gaikwad Replaces Riyan Parag, Named India A Vice Captain For Sri Lanka Tri-Series

Ruturaj Gaikwad Replaces Riyan Parag, Named India A Vice Captain For Sri Lanka Tri-Series

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been drafted into the India A squad for the tri-series in Sri Lanka and will serve as vice-captain after Riyan Parag was ruled out injured.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 31 May 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ruturaj Gaikwad replaces injured Riyan Parag in India A squad.
  • Parag ruled out of Sri Lanka tri-series due to hamstring injury.
  • Gaikwad appointed vice-captain alongside captain Tilak Varma.

Ruturaj Gaikwad Replaces Riyan Parag: The India Men's Selection Committee has announced a big change to the India A squad for the upcoming tri-series in Sri Lanka, with Ruturaj Gaikwad drafted into the side following an injury setback to Riyan Parag. Parag, who was originally named vice-captain of the squad, has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a hamstring injury. The all-rounder will now undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the BCCI Centre of Excellence (CoE).

As a result of the change, Gaikwad has been included in the squad and will take over the role of vice-captain for the series. The Maharashtra and CSK batsman brings valuable experience to the setup and will support captain Tilak Varma during the series.

Riyan Parag Ruled Out With Hamstring Injury

The selection committee confirmed that Parag will miss the entire tri-series due to the injury. He was last seen in action during the IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Playoffs match for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans.

He was appointed full-time captain of the franchise after Sanju Samson was traded out to Chennai Super Kings. Under his leadership, RR made it to the knockouts for the first time since 2022, but were eliminated one step away from the final.

Also Check: Shubman Gill Opens Up on India T20I Return Ambitions Ahead Of IPL 2026 Final Against RCB

Gaikwad Steps Into Leadership Group

With Parag unavailable, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been handed both a place in the squad and the vice-captaincy. The experienced top-order batsman will join a talented India A group featuring several emerging stars who have impressed in domestic cricket and franchise tournaments.

Although the CSK captain had a disappointing season in terms of IPL standings, he did manage to stitch some crucial innings in the back end of the tournament.

The side will be led by Tilak Varma, as mentioned earlier, while a number of promising youngsters, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Priyansh Arya and Ayush Badoni, will look to make an impact during the competition.

Here's the updated India A squad for Sri Lanka, Afghanistan tri-series:

Tilak Varma (C), Ruturaj Gaikwad (VC), Priyansh Arya, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ayush Badoni, Nishant Sindhu, Suryansh Shedge, Prabhsimran Singh (WK), Kumar Kushagra (WK), Vipraj Nigam, Yash Thakur, Yudhvir Singh, Anshul Kamboj, Arshad Khan and Anukul Roy.

India A will play their first match of the series against Sri Lanka A on June 9, 2026.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was Ruturaj Gaikwad added to the India A squad?

Ruturaj Gaikwad was added to the India A squad because Riyan Parag suffered a hamstring injury and was ruled out of the tri-series in Sri Lanka.

What happened to Riyan Parag?

Riyan Parag has been ruled out of the tri-series in Sri Lanka due to a hamstring injury. He will undergo rehabilitation.

Who will captain the India A team?

Tilak Varma will captain the India A team for the tri-series in Sri Lanka.

Who is the vice-captain of the India A squad?

Ruturaj Gaikwad has been appointed as the vice-captain of the India A squad for the tri-series.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 31 May 2026 05:38 PM (IST)
Tags :
CSK Ruturaj Gaikwad RR Tilak Varma IPL RIYAN PARAG
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