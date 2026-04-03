WATCH: Rain Interrupts PSL Presentation, Player & Interviewers Take Umbrella Cover

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PSL 2026 Rain: 2026 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has struggled to stay in the news for the right reasons. Barely a week into the tournament, the competition has already been hit by multiple setbacks, ranging from overseas players pulling out to controversies surrounding alleged ball-tampering incidents involving Fakhar Zaman, who was then handed a two-match ban. Adding to the concerns, is the hilarious footage of a PSL post-match presentation, impacted by rain, which left the presenters and the player under umbrellas.

Rain Interrupts Post-Match Moment

Rain interrupts the post match analysis. 😅



- Something you’ve never seen before.pic.twitter.com/1WgQvs9k27 April 2, 2026

During the post-match presentation, wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan stepped up for an interview with the host broadcaster. Just as the interaction got underway, rain suddenly interrupted proceedings, forcing a brief scramble on set.

The presenter had to quickly move away to arrange umbrellas, ensuring the interview could continue without disruption. At that moment, former West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite stepped in to hold an umbrella over Azam while he answered questions.

The growing list of off-field talking points has fuelled widespread discussion online, often turning into meme material for cricket followers.

Social Media Erupts With Memes

The light-hearted and slightly chaotic scene did not take long to go viral. Fans across platforms quickly turned the moment into memes, adding another chapter to PSL 2026’s already eventful run.

One umbrella for 2 panelists which makes PSL a Paisa Shortage League😆😆😆 — Indian Cricket Council (@TheGoatICC) April 3, 2026

Carlos be like Ghar par hi thik tha — EUPHORIA OF CRICKET (@vipul54225) April 3, 2026

That's Pakistan super league anything can happen here — Umair's Aesthetic Finds (@umairisnoob) April 2, 2026

Just Pakistan things for you 😂 — 𝓗𝓾𝓷𝓴𝔂 𝓓𝓸𝓻𝔂 (@Anshuraj_19) April 2, 2026

While the league continues to deal with multiple challenges, moments like these highlight the unpredictable nature of live sport, where even a rain interruption can capture widespread attention.