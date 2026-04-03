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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Rain Interrupts PSL Presentation, Player & Interviewers Take Umbrella Cover

WATCH: Rain Interrupts PSL Presentation, Player & Interviewers Take Umbrella Cover

Azam Khan’s rain-hit post-match interview goes viral as Pakistan Super League 2026 continues to trend for off-field drama and meme-worthy moments.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 03 Apr 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
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PSL 2026 Rain: 2026 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has struggled to stay in the news for the right reasons. Barely a week into the tournament, the competition has already been hit by multiple setbacks, ranging from overseas players pulling out to controversies surrounding alleged ball-tampering incidents involving Fakhar Zaman, who was then handed a two-match ban. Adding to the concerns, is the hilarious footage of a PSL post-match presentation, impacted by rain, which left the presenters and the player under umbrellas.

Rain Interrupts Post-Match Moment

During the post-match presentation, wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan stepped up for an interview with the host broadcaster. Just as the interaction got underway, rain suddenly interrupted proceedings, forcing a brief scramble on set.

The presenter had to quickly move away to arrange umbrellas, ensuring the interview could continue without disruption. At that moment, former West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite stepped in to hold an umbrella over Azam while he answered questions.

The growing list of off-field talking points has fuelled widespread discussion online, often turning into meme material for cricket followers.

Social Media Erupts With Memes

The light-hearted and slightly chaotic scene did not take long to go viral. Fans across platforms quickly turned the moment into memes, adding another chapter to PSL 2026’s already eventful run.

While the league continues to deal with multiple challenges, moments like these highlight the unpredictable nature of live sport, where even a rain interruption can capture widespread attention.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during a post-match presentation in PSL 2026?

Rain interrupted a post-match interview, forcing presenters and the player to use umbrellas to continue the session.

Who held the umbrella for Azam Khan during the rain delay?

Former West Indies all-rounder Carlos Brathwaite held an umbrella over Azam Khan as he continued his interview.

How did social media react to the rain interruption?

The scene went viral, with fans creating memes and jokes about the incident, calling it a 'Paisa Shortage League'.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Apr 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Azam Khan Carlos Brathwaite PSL Karachi Kings Vs Rawalpindi
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