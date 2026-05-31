Shubman Gill Opens Up on India T20I Return Ambitions Ahead Of IPL 2026 Final Against RCB

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shubman Gill aims to reclaim India T20 spot after IPL success.

Underwhelming T20I performances led to T20 World Cup omission.

Gill focuses on improving his batting across all formats.

Shubman Gill India T20 Return: Shubman Gill will have the opportunity to cap off a memorable IPL 2026 campaign when he leads Gujarat Titans (GT) into the final against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Sunday (RCB), with both franchises chasing their second IPL title. The 26-year-old has enjoyed a great season with the bat and has been one of the driving forces behind Gujarat's run to the final. However, his current success comes after a challenging period in his T20 career, during which his place in India's shortest-format setup came under scrutiny.

A string of underwhelming performances in T20 internationals ultimately resulted in Gill being overlooked for India's T20 World Cup 2026 squad earlier this year, raising questions about his future in the format at the international level.

Gill Keen To Reclaim India T20 Squad Spot

🔴 SHUBMAN GILL SPEAK ON COMEBACK IN T20 FOR INDIA🤯



🎙️: "I'd be happy to play if selected for T20 team, but my main focus is improving my game in all formats. Cricket is a game where perfection is impossible, but I always strive to get best. 🔥pic.twitter.com/YnwKgkCJSk — Sam (@cricsam02) May 31, 2026

Speaking during the pre-match press conference ahead of the IPL 2026 final, Shubman Gill made it clear that he remains determined to improve as a T20 batsman and would welcome a return to the national side if given the opportunity.

“I’d be happy to play if I get picked for the T20 team. Honestly, I want to keep working on my game, doesn't matter what format it is. I want to keep getting better as a T20 batsman, as an ODI batsman, as a Test batsman.“

The right-handed batsman last represented India in T20 internationals during the home series against South Africa in December 2025. His numbers in the format last year reflected the difficulties he faced, as he scored 291 runs in 15 matches.

Despite those struggles, Gill's performances in other formats have ensured that he remains a key figure in Indian cricket.

Also Check: IPL 2026 Final: Is There A Reserve Day For RCB vs GT Title Clash? All You Need To Know

Top Order Competition Has Intensified

Since Shubman Gill's absence from the T20 side, competition for top-order positions has become increasingly fierce.

Sanju Samson strengthened his credentials with an impressive campaign during the T20 World Cup, while Abhishek Sharma has continued to build on his reputation with consistent performances.

India have also benefited from the return of Ishan Kishan, who has made a positive impact since re-entering the national team. Adding to the competition is the emergence of 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, whose rise has generated significant excitement around Indian cricket.

While breaking back into the T20 side may not be straightforward, Gill continues to enjoy the trust of the selectors in the longer formats. He remains India's captain in both Test and ODI cricket, and has generally delivered stronger performances in those arenas.

Regardless of the outcome of the IPL 2026 final, Gill can take plenty of confidence from a season that has showcased not only his batting quality but also his leadership credentials.