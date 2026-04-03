IPL 2026: Abhishek Sharma Penalized For Abuse Following Controversial Catch

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) opener Abhishek Sharma has been sanctioned by IPL following a controversial dismissal during the high-scoring match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens. The left-hander has been fined 25 percent of his match fee and handed a demerit point for his vocal frustration on the field.

The Controversy: Out or Not Out?

The incident occurred in the ninth over of the SRH innings. Abhishek attempted a pull shot off a delivery that went high toward the deep. Varun Chakaravarthy completed a low, diving catch, but the soft signal and replays sparked immediate debate.

While side-on angles were grainy and inconclusive, front-on replays suggested the ball might have grazed the turf before settling in the fielder's hands.

Despite the ambiguity, third umpire Nitin Menon upheld the on-field "Out" decision, giving the benefit of the doubt to the fielding side.

Breach of Conduct

Visibly enraged by the decision, Abhishek was caught using offensive language as he departed the field. IPL confirmed that he was charged under Article 2.3 of the IPL Code of Conduct, which prohibits the use of "audible obscenities" during a match.

Abhishek admitted to the Level 1 offence, meaning the match referee’s decision is final and no formal hearing was required. This marks the second time in two seasons that the young opener has faced disciplinary action, having been fined in 2025 for an on-field altercation.

Bitter End to Brilliant Knock

The penalty overshadows what was a sensational performance with the bat. Before the dismissal, Abhishek was in devastating form, smashing 48 runs off just 21 balls at a strike rate of over 228. His partnership with Travis Head (82 runs in 34 balls) laid the foundation for SRH’s massive total of 226/8.

SRH ultimately secured a comfortable 65-run win after bowling KKR out for 161, but the debate over the consistency of third-umpire decisions continues to be a major talking point of IPL 2026.