Indian Cricket's Most High-Profile Teammate Betrayal Story

Few personal stories from Indian cricket have captured public attention quite like the complex history between Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay, and Nikita Vanjara. Often cited as the most high-profile instance of an alleged "teammate betrayal," the saga remains a talking point in cricketing circles for quite some time due to the emotional maturity displayed by those involved.

The Reported Conflict

The incident reportedly traces back to 2012, during a crucial period in domestic cricket circuit. At the time, Dinesh Karthik and Murali Vijay were not just teammates for the Indian national side, but also close friends and mainstays of Tamil Nadu state team.

According to unverified rumors and various media reports from that era, it was discovered that Murali Vijay was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with Karthik's then-wife, Nikita. The revelation allegedly surfaced during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match, sending shockwaves through the dressing room.

'The "Twist" and Life Transitions

The personal fallout was swift. Dinesh Karthik proceeded with a divorce from Nikita in 2012. Media reports from the time allegedly suggested that Nikita was pregnant at the time of the legal separation; following the divorce, she and Murali Vijay married, and they have since raised a family together.

While such a situation could have derailed a career, Karthik was widely praised for his "silent dignity." He chose to avoid public mudslinging or media outbursts, focusing instead on his professional comeback.

The Second Innings

In a heartwarming turn of events, both cricketers eventually found stability.

Dinesh Karthik found a new lease on life, both personally and professionally. He married Indian squash ace Dipika Pallikal in 2015. The couple has since welcomed twin boys, and Karthik’s career saw a massive resurgence as a premier T20 finisher.

Murali Vijay and Nikita have remained married for over a decade and have three children.

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