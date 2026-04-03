The incident, reported in 2012, alleges Murali Vijay had an extramarital affair with Dinesh Karthik's then-wife, Nikita.
Indian Cricket's Most High-Profile Teammate Betrayal Story
The incident is believed to date back to 2012, during a pivotal phase in the domestic cricket circuit.
Few personal stories from Indian cricket have captured public attention quite like the complex history between Dinesh Karthik, Murali Vijay, and Nikita Vanjara. Often cited as the most high-profile instance of an alleged "teammate betrayal," the saga remains a talking point in cricketing circles for quite some time due to the emotional maturity displayed by those involved.
The Reported Conflict
The incident reportedly traces back to 2012, during a crucial period in domestic cricket circuit. At the time, Dinesh Karthik and Murali Vijay were not just teammates for the Indian national side, but also close friends and mainstays of Tamil Nadu state team.
According to unverified rumors and various media reports from that era, it was discovered that Murali Vijay was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with Karthik's then-wife, Nikita. The revelation allegedly surfaced during a Vijay Hazare Trophy match, sending shockwaves through the dressing room.
'The "Twist" and Life Transitions
The personal fallout was swift. Dinesh Karthik proceeded with a divorce from Nikita in 2012. Media reports from the time allegedly suggested that Nikita was pregnant at the time of the legal separation; following the divorce, she and Murali Vijay married, and they have since raised a family together.
While such a situation could have derailed a career, Karthik was widely praised for his "silent dignity." He chose to avoid public mudslinging or media outbursts, focusing instead on his professional comeback.
The Second Innings
In a heartwarming turn of events, both cricketers eventually found stability.
Dinesh Karthik found a new lease on life, both personally and professionally. He married Indian squash ace Dipika Pallikal in 2015. The couple has since welcomed twin boys, and Karthik’s career saw a massive resurgence as a premier T20 finisher.
Murali Vijay and Nikita have remained married for over a decade and have three children.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the alleged betrayal incident involving Dinesh Karthik and Murali Vijay?
What was the outcome of the alleged affair on Dinesh Karthik's personal life?
Dinesh Karthik divorced Nikita in 2012. She later married Murali Vijay and they have raised a family together.
How did Dinesh Karthik handle the personal fallout?
Karthik was praised for his 'silent dignity,' focusing on his professional comeback rather than public disputes.
What are the current personal lives of Dinesh Karthik and Murali Vijay?
Dinesh Karthik married Dipika Pallikal and they have twin boys. Murali Vijay has remained married to Nikita for over a decade and they have three children.