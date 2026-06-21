Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On Rohit Sharma's Future In ODIs

Following India’s emphatic 3-0 ODI series sweep over Afghanistan, stand-in captain Shubman Gill opened up about the team's top-order logjam, describing the intense competition for opening slots as a highly positive dilemma for the selectors.

The debate surrounding the opening combinations intensified following a dominant nine-wicket win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. While veteran opener Rohit Sharma found form with an elegant 79, young prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the headlines by smashing a brilliant, unbeaten century (110*) to stake an undeniable claim for permanent selection.

Gill Embraces Selection Pressures

With crucial limited-overs assignments against England fast approaching, reporters questioned Gill on how the team management plans to accommodate a firing youth contingent alongside established veterans.

Addressing the media in the post-match press conference, Shubman Gill refused to drop definitive hints but welcomed the selection stress: "It is a good kind of headache to have when all your players are performing. The squad will be announced either tomorrow or in the next couple of days, so we will look at the squad and then put out the best XI in England."

High Praise for Star-in-the-Making Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal initially entered the side as an injury replacement for Virat Kohli, who missed the assignments due to a hamstring injury. After failing to fire in the second fixture, the 24-year-old bounced back relentlessly to hammer his second ODI ton in his last three appearances.

Shubman Gill admitted it was incredibly tough on players of Jaiswal's caliber to be sidelined when a full-strength squad is available:

"We all know he's a phenomenal player. It's not easy for any player because, when everyone is available, he's unfortunately the one who sometimes misses out. Since Virat bhai wasn't available in this series, he got the opportunity to play a couple of games, and today he played really well. Hopefully, he'll continue this form and keep grabbing the opportunities he gets."

Ticking Boxes Ahead of England Series

Reflecting on his first ODI series triumph as national captain, the 26-year-old skipper noted that the series served its purpose in testing tactical mid-match variations.

He highlighted that maintaining bowling intensity during the middle-overs and aggressively squeezing out extra runs while batting were major focal points that the squad successfully executed. The upcoming conditions in England will mimic elements of South Africa, acting as an ideal tactical blueprint for India’s long-term roadmap leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.