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HomeSportsCricketShubman Gill Breaks Silence On Rohit Sharma's Future In ODIs

Shubman Gill Breaks Silence On Rohit Sharma's Future In ODIs

With crucial limited-overs assignments against England fast approaching, reporters questioned Gill on how team management plans to accommodate a firing youth contingent alongside established veterans.

Written By : Shivam Sharma |  Updated at : 21 Jun 2026 08:21 AM (IST)

Following India’s emphatic 3-0 ODI series sweep over Afghanistan, stand-in captain Shubman Gill opened up about the team's top-order logjam, describing the intense competition for opening slots as a highly positive dilemma for the selectors.

The debate surrounding the opening combinations intensified following a dominant nine-wicket win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. While veteran opener Rohit Sharma found form with an elegant 79, young prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the headlines by smashing a brilliant, unbeaten century (110*) to stake an undeniable claim for permanent selection.

Gill Embraces Selection Pressures

With crucial limited-overs assignments against England fast approaching, reporters questioned Gill on how the team management plans to accommodate a firing youth contingent alongside established veterans.

Addressing the media in the post-match press conference, Shubman Gill refused to drop definitive hints but welcomed the selection stress: "It is a good kind of headache to have when all your players are performing. The squad will be announced either tomorrow or in the next couple of days, so we will look at the squad and then put out the best XI in England." 

High Praise for Star-in-the-Making Jaiswal

Yashasvi Jaiswal initially entered the side as an injury replacement for Virat Kohli, who missed the assignments due to a hamstring injury. After failing to fire in the second fixture, the 24-year-old bounced back relentlessly to hammer his second ODI ton in his last three appearances.

Shubman Gill admitted it was incredibly tough on players of Jaiswal's caliber to be sidelined when a full-strength squad is available:

"We all know he's a phenomenal player. It's not easy for any player because, when everyone is available, he's unfortunately the one who sometimes misses out. Since Virat bhai wasn't available in this series, he got the opportunity to play a couple of games, and today he played really well. Hopefully, he'll continue this form and keep grabbing the opportunities he gets."

Ticking Boxes Ahead of England Series

Reflecting on his first ODI series triumph as national captain, the 26-year-old skipper noted that the series served its purpose in testing tactical mid-match variations.

He highlighted that maintaining bowling intensity during the middle-overs and aggressively squeezing out extra runs while batting were major focal points that the squad successfully executed. The upcoming conditions in England will mimic elements of South Africa, acting as an ideal tactical blueprint for India’s long-term roadmap leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.  

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What did Shubman Gill say about the team's competition for opening spots?

Shubman Gill described the intense competition for opening slots as a

How did Yashasvi Jaiswal perform in the last ODI match against Afghanistan?

Yashasvi Jaiswal stole headlines by smashing a brilliant, unbeaten century (110*) in the dominant nine-wicket win. This performance marked his second ODI ton in his last three appearances.

Why did Yashasvi Jaiswal get an opportunity to play in the series?

Yashasvi Jaiswal initially entered the side as an injury replacement for Virat Kohli, who missed the assignments due to a hamstring injury. This gave him the chance to play a couple of games.

What was the main purpose of the ODI series against Afghanistan for India?

The series served its purpose in testing tactical mid-match variations for India. Shubman Gill highlighted that maintaining bowling intensity and aggressively squeezing extra runs were key focus areas.

How will the upcoming England series help India's long-term plans?

The upcoming conditions in England will mimic elements of South Africa. This will act as an ideal tactical blueprint for India’s long-term roadmap leading up to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

About the author Shivam Sharma

Shivam Sharma is an Associate Producer at ABP Live English with seven years of experience in journalism. As a sports beat expert, he specialises in cricket and major sporting events, delivering accurate, engaging, and timely stories. His work combines strong editorial judgment with in-depth sports analysis for digital audiences.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to him at shivams@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 21 Jun 2026 08:20 AM (IST)
Tags :
Shubman Gill ROHIT SHARMA IND VS ENG INDIA VS ENGLAND
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