'Violence Never Solves Any Problem': Anna Hazare Reacts To Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hazare urged government sensitivity, prioritizing broader public welfare.

Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday said public movements should be conducted through peaceful and democratic means, asserting that violence can never provide a lasting solution to any issue.

His remarks came after the nationwide protests over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak concluded following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Hazare said disagreements between the public and the government should be resolved through dialogue rather than confrontation.

"Violence is not a solution to any problem," he said, adding that issues concerning the public should always be addressed through discussion and democratic processes.

ALSO READ: Youth More Important Than Any Position: Amit Shah After Pradhan Quits Amid NEET Row

Recalls His Own Anti-Corruption Movements

Drawing from his own experience, Hazare said he had undertaken 22 fasts in the public interest but never resorted to violence.

He said those peaceful and disciplined agitations had resulted in the enactment of 10 major laws, demonstrating that democratic movements can bring about meaningful change.

According to Hazare, non-violent protests exert moral pressure on governments and are more effective than confrontational methods.

Advice For The Government

Hazare also urged the government to respond sensitively to genuine public concerns.

He said those in power should first understand the demands being raised and should not hesitate to take necessary steps in the larger public interest.

"The government's objective should always be public welfare," he said.

ALSO READ: 'This Is Just The Beginning': Abhijeet Dipke In Video Message Day After CJP Ends Protest

'Society's Interest Matters Most'

Reacting to Pradhan's resignation, Hazare said the focus should not be on who won or lost politically.

Instead, he said, every effort should be directed towards the welfare of society.

He reiterated that no individual or organisation should adopt violence under any circumstances and stressed that peaceful dialogue remains the strongest pillar of democracy.

Pradhan's resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday, following which Union Minister Pralhad Joshi was given additional charge of the Education Ministry.

The resignation came after weeks of protests led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the alleged NEET-UG 2026 paper leak and examination irregularities. The CJP subsequently called off its agitation at Jantar Mantar, saying the government had accepted its key demands.