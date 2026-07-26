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English NewsCitiesKarunanidhi's Granddaughter Slaps SBI Branch Manager In Chennai, Video Goes Viral

Karunanidhi's Granddaughter Slaps SBI Branch Manager In Chennai, Video Goes Viral

Kayalvizhi visited the bank on July 20, where an argument broke out between her and the branch manager over the lift issue.

Written By : Deepika Bhatt |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 10:03 AM (IST)

Chennai Police have registered a case against Kayalvizhi Alagiri, daughter of former Union minister MK Alagiri and granddaughter of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, for allegedly assaulting the manager of a State Bank of India (SBI) branch following a dispute over a faulty lift at a commercial building.

According to police, Kayalvizhi owns the commercial property in Adyar where the SBI NRI branch operates. The branch manager, Harshin Singh, had initially raised concerns with the building's maintenance staff regarding the malfunctioning lift. When the issue remained unresolved, he reportedly escalated the matter to Kayalvizhi.

Also Read: 6-Year-Old Dies After Falling Into Water-Filled Pit While Playing In Greater Noida

Kayalvizhi visited the bank on July 20, where an argument broke out between her and the branch manager over the lift issue. During the altercation, she allegedly slapped Singh. The incident was captured on the bank's CCTV cameras.

Following the incident, Singh informed senior officials at the bank and shared the CCTV footage with them. Based on the complaint filed by the SBI NRI branch's chief manager, Namachivayam, the Adyar police initiated action.

Also Read: NDMC Launches Overnight Clean-Up Drive After CJP Protest Ends; Jantar Mantar Cleared

After the CCTV footage surfaced on social media on Saturday, police formally registered a case against Kayalvizhi on charges of assault and criminal intimidation.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 10:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
M Karunanidhi Chennai Tamil NAdu Kayalvizhi Alagiri
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