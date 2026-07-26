Karunanidhi's Granddaughter Slaps SBI Branch Manager In Chennai, Video Goes Viral

Chennai Police have registered a case against Kayalvizhi Alagiri, daughter of former Union minister MK Alagiri and granddaughter of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi, for allegedly assaulting the manager of a State Bank of India (SBI) branch following a dispute over a faulty lift at a commercial building.

According to police, Kayalvizhi owns the commercial property in Adyar where the SBI NRI branch operates. The branch manager, Harshin Singh, had initially raised concerns with the building's maintenance staff regarding the malfunctioning lift. When the issue remained unresolved, he reportedly escalated the matter to Kayalvizhi.

Kayalvizhi Azhagiri, granddaughter of former CM M. Karunanidhi, was booked by Adyar police after she allegedly slapped the SBI NRI branch manager on 20 July during a dispute over a malfunctioning lift in her commercial building. The incident was captured on CCTV. After the… pic.twitter.com/Esg5y1aN03 — Brahmin (GC) Political Party (@Deva_Party) July 25, 2026

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Kayalvizhi visited the bank on July 20, where an argument broke out between her and the branch manager over the lift issue. During the altercation, she allegedly slapped Singh. The incident was captured on the bank's CCTV cameras.

Following the incident, Singh informed senior officials at the bank and shared the CCTV footage with them. Based on the complaint filed by the SBI NRI branch's chief manager, Namachivayam, the Adyar police initiated action.

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After the CCTV footage surfaced on social media on Saturday, police formally registered a case against Kayalvizhi on charges of assault and criminal intimidation.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.