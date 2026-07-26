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English NewsCitiesAll Delhi Metro Stations Reopen Day After CJP Calls Off Agitation

All Delhi Metro Stations Reopen Day After CJP Calls Off Agitation

Written By : ABP Live News |  Updated at : 26 Jul 2026 06:46 AM (IST)

All Delhi Metro stations were reopened for passenger services on Sunday, a day after the Cockroach Janta Party called off the protest.

 

(This is a breaking news story and is being updated. Please refresh for the latest updates.)

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 26 Jul 2026 06:46 AM (IST)
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