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All Delhi Metro Stations Reopen Day After CJP Calls Off Agitation
All Delhi Metro stations were reopened for passenger services on Sunday, a day after the Cockroach Janta Party called off the protest.
Service Update— Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) July 26, 2026
All stations of the Delhi Metro network are open (both entry and exit) for passenger services.
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