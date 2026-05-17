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HomeSportsCricketWATCH: Shaheen Afridi Involved In Heated Clash With Umar Gul After Second Test Snub

WATCH: Shaheen Afridi Involved In Heated Clash With Umar Gul After Second Test Snub

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi has sparked controversy after a viral video showed him in an animated exchange with bowling coach Umar Gul during the second Test against Bangladesh.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 17 May 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Shaheen Afridi seen in heated discussion with bowling coach.
  • Viral video shows Afridi's animated exchange on sidelines.
  • Fans debate reasons for Afridi's frustration and exclusion.
  • Afridi replaced by Khurram Shahzad after team changes.

The premier Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has generated immense social media scrutiny following a tense confrontation with bowling coach Umar Gul. The left-arm paceman was filmed engaging in a highly animated discussion on the sidelines of the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh. The public display of frustration follows his high-profile exclusion from the national playing eleven.

The Details Of The Boundary Flashpoint

The viral video footage emerged from the sidelines of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on the opening days of the fixture. The left-arm strike bowler appeared remarkably agitated while conversing with the former international pacer.

He delivered a series of sharp remarks before visibly dismissing the response of the veteran official. He then walked away abruptly, completely ignoring the coach as he moved past the boundary advertising boards.

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Supporters Dispute The Core Narrative Online

The exact catalyst for the uncomfortable exchange remains unconfirmed by the team management, leading to intense speculation among followers. The footage has deeply divided opinions across various digital platforms.

Several spectators accused the bowler of showing blatant disrespect toward the coaching staff. Conversely, some fan comments suggested they were merely discussing the recent head injury suffered by teammate Hasan Ali.

ALSO READ | Hazlewood Believes RCB Has Matched The Australian Blueprint; Namedrops Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Major Structural Changes To The Lineup

The national selection committee opted for drastic alterations following their heavy loss in Mirpur. The leadership chose to field first under overcast skies on a grass-covered playing surface.

The team dropped Shaheen Afridi, replacing him with Khurram Shahzad, who claimed a brilliant four-wicket haul. Bangladesh recovered from early tremors to post 278, riding on a superb counterattacking century from wicketkeeper-batsman Litton Das.

ALSO READ | Why Rajat Patidar Is Missing From PBKS vs RCB Game? Interim Captain Drops Return Date

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

What incident involving Shaheen Afridi has caused social media attention?

Shaheen Afridi was filmed in a tense confrontation with bowling coach Umar Gul on the sidelines of the second Test against Bangladesh.

Why was Shaheen Afridi excluded from the playing eleven?

The article states that the exclusion followed his high-profile absence from the national playing eleven, but does not give the specific reason for the exclusion.

What are the different interpretations of the confrontation?

Some social media users accused Afridi of disrespecting the coaching staff, while others suggested he might have been discussing a teammate's injury.

Who replaced Shaheen Afridi in the team?

Shaheen Afridi was replaced by Khurram Shahzad, who took a four-wicket haul in the match.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 04:26 PM (IST)
Tags :
Umar Gul Shaheen Afridi Sylhet International Cricket Stadium Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Pakistan Cricket Controversy Shaheen Afridi Dropped
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