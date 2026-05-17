WATCH: Shaheen Afridi Involved In Heated Clash With Umar Gul After Second Test Snub

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Shaheen Afridi seen in heated discussion with bowling coach.

Viral video shows Afridi's animated exchange on sidelines.

Fans debate reasons for Afridi's frustration and exclusion.

Afridi replaced by Khurram Shahzad after team changes.

The premier Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has generated immense social media scrutiny following a tense confrontation with bowling coach Umar Gul. The left-arm paceman was filmed engaging in a highly animated discussion on the sidelines of the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh. The public display of frustration follows his high-profile exclusion from the national playing eleven.

The Details Of The Boundary Flashpoint

The viral video footage emerged from the sidelines of the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on the opening days of the fixture. The left-arm strike bowler appeared remarkably agitated while conversing with the former international pacer.

He delivered a series of sharp remarks before visibly dismissing the response of the veteran official. He then walked away abruptly, completely ignoring the coach as he moved past the boundary advertising boards.

WATCH VIDEO

یہ بھائی صاحب کسی کی سنتے کیوں نہیں ہیں!!

pic.twitter.com/QWKdis50oj — Muhammad Waleed Khan (@immwofficial) May 17, 2026

Supporters Dispute The Core Narrative Online

The exact catalyst for the uncomfortable exchange remains unconfirmed by the team management, leading to intense speculation among followers. The footage has deeply divided opinions across various digital platforms.

Several spectators accused the bowler of showing blatant disrespect toward the coaching staff. Conversely, some fan comments suggested they were merely discussing the recent head injury suffered by teammate Hasan Ali.

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Major Structural Changes To The Lineup

The national selection committee opted for drastic alterations following their heavy loss in Mirpur. The leadership chose to field first under overcast skies on a grass-covered playing surface.

The team dropped Shaheen Afridi, replacing him with Khurram Shahzad, who claimed a brilliant four-wicket haul. Bangladesh recovered from early tremors to post 278, riding on a superb counterattacking century from wicketkeeper-batsman Litton Das.

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