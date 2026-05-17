Hazlewood Believes RCB Has Matched The Australian Blueprint; Namedrops Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hazlewood praises Bhuvneshwar's partnership, comparing it to Australian teammates.

Their contrasting styles create bowling equilibrium, dominating wicket tallies.

Hazlewood finds satisfaction reversing tough starts on flat wickets.

Versatile squad covers tactical bases, preventing batting predictability.

PBKS vs RCB Live: The veteran Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has delivered a glowing assessment of his current opening bowling partner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Reflecting on their highly successful partnership during the current campaign, the tall paceman compared working alongside the experienced Indian international to operating with his regular national teammates. The tandem has proved exceptionally difficult for batsmen to counter.

Drawing Comparisons To Global Giants

Hazlewood explained that the tactical understanding between the pair mirrors the elite international combinations he enjoys on the global stage. He believes their contrasting styles create a perfect bowling equilibrium.

"It's a little bit like bowling with Patty and Starcy for Australia. Bhuvi probably pitches it up a little more and swings the ball. I can hit the seam and get a bit of bounce. It's nice to have balance in your attack. Last year and this year we've had a nice mix," Hazlewood told ESPNcricinfo.

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Dominating The Season Wicket Tallies

The statistical output of the opening pair highlights their immense value to the franchise during the 2026 season. Bhuvneshwar Kumar currently leads the race for the coveted Purple Cap.

The Indian bowler has accumulated 22 wickets across his twelve appearances this year. Hazlewood has provided excellent support at the opposite end, claiming eleven victims from nine completed fixtures.

Finding Satisfaction In Difficult Situations

The 35-year-old bowler, who is approaching the landmark of 300 Test wickets, discussed the psychological challenges of modern commercial cricket. He finds immense satisfaction in reversing tough starts.

"If you're bowling on a flat wicket and go for 2 for 40 while everyone else goes for 50 or 60, I think those are the satisfying games," the Australian quick observed.

Navigating High Scoring Ground Momentum

The seam bowler noted that maintaining control when batsmen are executing aggressive strokes requires significant mental resilience. He values defensive bowling displays on flat tracks above straightforward matches.

"When things are going your way, like the Delhi game this year with Bhuvi and me, it's honestly not that difficult. You're just bowling good balls, and you've earned that momentum," he added.

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The Pride Of Bouncing Back

He stated that the true test of a champion performer arrives when the initial deliveries are dispatched to the boundary. Adapting tactical plans mid-over remains his primary focus.

"But when the batting side is dominant and your first over goes for 20, and then you fight back with yorkers or changes of pace and finish with decent figures, those are the games I'm probably most proud of," Hazlewood explained.

Why The Current Squad Feels A Bit Like Australia

The international star also commended the recruitment personnel for assembling a highly versatile bowling group. He believes the squad possesses the necessary variety to challenge any batting lineup.

"We don't have Yash this year with the left-arm angle, but Rasikh has stepped into that role nicely. Then we've got a legspinner and a left-arm spinner," the veteran seam bowler noted.

Covering Every Possible Tactical Base

Hazlewood concluded that avoiding predictability is the most critical element in modern short-format cricket. Having multiple distinct bowling skill sets prevents opponents from settling into comfortable rhythms.

"It feels a bit like Australia - every base is covered. If you've got three bowlers of the same style, the batter can get a pretty good read on what's happening. Different skills and different styles make it harder," he concluded.