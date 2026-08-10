Kolkata Knight Riders star Ramandeep Singh married television actress Charlie Chauhan. Their private wedding was followed by a star-studded reception.
WATCH: Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Dance At Ramandeep Singh’s Wedding Reception
Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma and more cricket stars joined Ramandeep Singh’s star-studded wedding reception, dancing to Ranjit Bawa’s live performance.
- KKR's Ramandeep Singh celebrated wedding reception with cricketers.
- Cricketers including Yuvraj Singh danced to Ranjit Bawa's music.
- Ramandeep and actress Charlie Chauhan married after eight years.
Ramandeep Singh Wedding Reception: Kolkata Knight Riders star Ramandeep Singh's wedding celebrations turned into a star-studded affair as several Indian cricketers joined the reception and were seen enjoying the festivities. Ramandeep married television actress Charlie Chauhan in an intimate ceremony at a Gurudwara, with the couple following traditional Punjabi wedding rituals. The wedding itself was kept private, with only close family members and loved ones in attendance.
The reception, however, featured a host of familiar faces from Indian cricket, including former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar.
Ranjit Bawa Performs At Ramandeep’s Reception
Look at Abhishek Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, Shubman Gill’s father, and Arshdeep Singh doing a crazy dance at Ramandeep Singh and Charlie Chauhan’s reception party. pic.twitter.com/7LBJWI1HiF— Sonu (@Cricket_live247) August 9, 2026
Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa provided the entertainment at the reception, performing some of his popular tracks as the celebrations gathered pace.
The music soon got the cricketers involved, with Arshdeep Singh and Harpreet Brar showing off their dance moves as the guests enjoyed the performances.
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One of the highlights came when Ranjit Bawa and Yuvraj Singh were seen together on stage.
The singer then encouraged the former India star to join in the dancing, setting up one of the most entertaining moments from the evening.
Yuvraj, Abhishek Sharma Join Celebrations
Yuvraj Singh eventually hit the dance floor, with Abhishek Sharma also joining him.
The duo were seen dancing together during the celebrations, while the atmosphere at the reception became increasingly lively.
Ramandeep and Charlie have been together for around eight years before finally taking their relationship to the next level with marriage.
Charlie is a familiar face on Indian television and has featured in shows including 'Best Friends Forever' and 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan'. She also participated in 'Nach Baliye' alongside Kunwar Amar.
Ramandeep, meanwhile, has established himself in the IPL with Kolkata Knight Riders.
Frequently Asked Questions
Who recently got married in the event described?
Which prominent cricketers attended Ramandeep Singh's wedding reception?
The reception featured former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, and Harpreet Brar. Shubman Gill's father also attended.
Who provided entertainment at the wedding reception?
Punjabi singer Ranjit Bawa performed, encouraging cricketers like Arshdeep Singh and Yuvraj Singh to join him on the dance floor.
How long have Ramandeep Singh and Charlie Chauhan been together?
Ramandeep and Charlie had been in a relationship for approximately eight years before they decided to get married.