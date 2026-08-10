Top 5 Batsmen To Face 500+ Balls In A Test Inning

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom England's Hutton faced 847 balls, setting Test cricket's world record.

India's Pujara faced 525 balls, setting national Test record.

West Indies' Brian Lara achieved 500+ balls twice.

Test cricket is a true trial of a batter’s patience, concentration, and technical endurance. Staying at the crease for hours and facing hundreds of deliveries demands extraordinary mental discipline. While scoring runs is crucial, surviving against a relentlessly focused bowling attack across multiple sessions is an achievement in itself. Throughout cricket history, only a handful of legendary batters have breached the rare milestone of facing 500 or more balls in a single Test innings.

From England’s Sir Leonard Hutton to India’s Cheteshwar Pujara, these marathons stand as some of the most memorable displays of resilience in the long format of the game.

Sir Leonard Hutton Holds The Ultimate World Record

The world record for facing the highest number of balls in a single Test innings belongs to England legend Sir Leonard Hutton.

In 1938, during a famous Test match against Australia, Hutton delivered a masterclass in endurance by facing an extraordinary 847 deliveries.

During this incredible marathon, he scored 364 runs and spent nearly 141 overs at the crease by himself. To this day, Hutton remains the only player in cricket history to face over 800 balls in a single Test innings, a record that has stood unbroken for decades.

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Cheteshwar Pujara Leads The Indian Record

In modern Test cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara earned the reputation of being India's "wall" due to his grit and defensive solidity.

In 2017, during the Ranchi Test against Australia, Pujara carved his name into the history books by facing 525 balls in a single innings while scoring a gritty 202 runs.

By spending hours at the pitch and thwarting a strong Australian attack, Pujara became the only Indian batter in history to face more than 500 balls in a single Test innings.

Brian Lara’s Incredible Double Feat

West Indies batting maestro Brian Lara is widely celebrated for his strokeplay, but he also possessed phenomenal stamina.

Remarkably, Lara accomplished the feat of facing over 500 balls in a Test innings twice in his career.

His most famous display came when he scored a world-record 400 not out against England, facing 582 balls. On another occasion, Lara scored 375 runs in a single innings after surviving 538 deliveries.

These performances highlighted that Lara was not just an aggressive stroke-maker, but a batter capable of occupying the crease for immense stretches of time.

Other Legends Who Crossed The 500-Ball Milestone

Apart from Hutton, Pujara, and Lara, several other legendary names in world cricket have crossed the 500-ball threshold in a Test innings.

Icons such as South Africa's Gary Kirsten and Sri Lanka's Sanath Jayasuriya also played monumental marathon knocks that required battling through hundreds of deliveries.

These heroic innings did more than just accumulate individual runs they wore down opposing bowling attacks, anchored team totals, and wrote these batters into Test match folklore.