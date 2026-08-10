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English NewsSportsCricketToo Young To Retire? 5 Cricketers Who Walked Away From International Cricket Early

Too Young To Retire? 5 Cricketers Who Walked Away From International Cricket Early

From Craig Kieswetter to Will Pucovski, these five cricketers ended their international careers surprisingly early due to injuries, health concerns or career choices.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 10 Aug 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kieswetter (27) retired due to eye injury, Mushtaq (27) knee injury.
  • Pooran (29) left international cricket for franchise leagues.
  • Turner (25) suffered back injury, Pucovski (27) faced concussions.

Youngest Players Retired From International Cricket: Retirement is usually associated with the later stages of a cricketer’s career, but not every player waits until their late 30s or 40s to call time on international cricket. Over the years, several talented cricketers have stepped away while still relatively young. Injuries, health concerns and the demands of franchise cricket have all played a role in some of these decisions. Here are five players who ended their international careers surprisingly early.

Early Retirements From International Cricket

1) Craig Kieswetter 

England wicketkeeper-batter Craig Kieswetter was forced to bring his international career to an early end at just 27.

A serious eye injury played a major role in his decision to retire.

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Kieswetter had shown plenty of promise during his time with England and produced one of his finest performances in the 2010 T20 World Cup final. His contribution with the bat earned him the Player of the Match award as England lifted the trophy.

2) Nicholas Pooran 

Nicholas Pooran shocked the cricketing world by stepping away from international cricket at only 29.

Unlike some others on this list, the West Indies star's decision was not driven by an injury.

Pooran opted to focus on franchise cricket and has continued to feature in major T20 leagues around the world, including the IPL.

3) John Turner 

England fast bowler John Turner had an even shorter international career. He retired from both international and professional cricket at just 25.

Turner represented England in four ODIs before a back injury disrupted his career.

Having been unable to play for an extended period, he eventually decided to walk away from the game altogether.

4) Saqlain Mushtaq 

Pakistan spin great Saqlain Mushtaq retired from international cricket at 27.

The celebrated off-spinner had troubled batsmen worldwide with his variations before a knee injury forced him to undergo surgery.

His return did not produce the same impact, eventually leading to his retirement.

5) Will Pucovski 

Australia's Will Pucovski saw his promising career repeatedly interrupted by concussion issues.

The batter made his Test debut against India but suffered multiple blows to the head during his playing career.

At 27, Pucovski chose to prioritise his health and announced his retirement, bringing an early end to a career that had promised much.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are common reasons for cricketers to retire early from international play?

Common reasons include injuries, health concerns, and the increasing demands of franchise cricket. These factors can lead players to step away sooner than expected.

What caused Craig Kieswetter's early retirement from international cricket?

Craig Kieswetter retired at just 27 due to a serious eye injury. He had shown great promise and was Player of the Match in the 2010 T20 World Cup final.

Why did Nicholas Pooran retire early from international cricket?

Nicholas Pooran retired at 29 to focus on franchise cricket. His decision was not driven by injury, and he continues to play in major T20 leagues.

What led to Will Pucovski's early retirement from cricket?

Will Pucovski retired at 27 due to repeated concussion issues. He chose to prioritize his health, bringing an early end to his promising career.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 10 Aug 2026 04:36 PM (IST)
Tags :
T20 World Cup Nicholas Pooran Cricket Stats Craig Kieswetter
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