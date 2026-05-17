Why Rajat Patidar Is Missing From PBKS vs RCB Game? Interim Captain Drops Return Date

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rajat Patidar is out injured but expected back soon.

Suyash Sharma replaces Patidar, Romario Shepherd joins squad.

Captain Jitesh Sharma confirmed pitch is firm, good for batting.

Punjab Kings aim for crucial win to boost standings.

PBKS vs RCB Live: The Punjab Kings interim captain Jitesh Sharma has provided complete clarity regarding the absence of Rajat Patidar from tonight's crucial fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Speaking immediately after the coin toss, the stand-in skipper addressed the tactical changes made to the playing configuration. He officially confirmed when the prominent batsman is expected to rejoin the active squad.

The Official Update On Rajat Patidar

The leadership confirmed that the batsman's recovery and preparation are progressing exceptionally well behind the scenes. While he sits out tonight's encounter, his hiatus from the team will be brief.

The management expects him to feature in their upcoming fixture in Hyderabad. “Rajat is doing fantastic and we should see him in Hyderabad,” Jitesh Sharma told the official broadcaster.

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Two Tactical Personnel Changes Confirmed

The captain announced two distinct alterations to the playing eleven to balance the side in Patidar's absence. The lineup features changes to both the domestic and international slots.

The spinner Suyash Sharma has been drafted into the squad as the direct replacement for Patidar. Additionally, the West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd replaces fast bowler Dominic Duffy.

Assessing The Pitch Conditions

The toss did not go entirely to plan for the home franchise, who were keen on chasing under the lights. However, the captain remains highly optimistic about setting a target.

He noted that the track appears firm and is expected to provide consistent behavior throughout the match. The side expects the surface to play well for the full forty overs.

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The Massive Stakes Of Tonight's Match

The skipper concluded by emphasizing the immense mathematical importance of the fixture within the congested league table. A positive outcome carries massive ramifications for multiple teams in the tournament.

The squad is fully aware that a victory tonight could completely alter their current trajectory. The focus remains on executing their plans perfectly against a formidable opposition.