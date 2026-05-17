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HomeSportsIPLWhy Rajat Patidar Is Missing From PBKS vs RCB Game? Interim Captain Drops Return Date

Why Rajat Patidar Is Missing From PBKS vs RCB Game? Interim Captain Drops Return Date

PBKS vs RCB Live: Punjab Kings interim captain Jitesh Sharma has explained why Rajat Patidar is missing from tonight's PBKS vs RCB fixture, confirming his expected return date in Hyderabad.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 17 May 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rajat Patidar is out injured but expected back soon.
  • Suyash Sharma replaces Patidar, Romario Shepherd joins squad.
  • Captain Jitesh Sharma confirmed pitch is firm, good for batting.
  • Punjab Kings aim for crucial win to boost standings.

PBKS vs RCB Live: The Punjab Kings interim captain Jitesh Sharma has provided complete clarity regarding the absence of Rajat Patidar from tonight's crucial fixture against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Speaking immediately after the coin toss, the stand-in skipper addressed the tactical changes made to the playing configuration. He officially confirmed when the prominent batsman is expected to rejoin the active squad.

The Official Update On Rajat Patidar

The leadership confirmed that the batsman's recovery and preparation are progressing exceptionally well behind the scenes. While he sits out tonight's encounter, his hiatus from the team will be brief.

The management expects him to feature in their upcoming fixture in Hyderabad. “Rajat is doing fantastic and we should see him in Hyderabad,” Jitesh Sharma told the official broadcaster.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli's Clear Ultimatum To BCCI For ODI World Cup 2027 Plans: 'I Am Not Needed'

Two Tactical Personnel Changes Confirmed

The captain announced two distinct alterations to the playing eleven to balance the side in Patidar's absence. The lineup features changes to both the domestic and international slots.

The spinner Suyash Sharma has been drafted into the squad as the direct replacement for Patidar. Additionally, the West Indian all-rounder Romario Shepherd replaces fast bowler Dominic Duffy.

Assessing The Pitch Conditions

The toss did not go entirely to plan for the home franchise, who were keen on chasing under the lights. However, the captain remains highly optimistic about setting a target.

He noted that the track appears firm and is expected to provide consistent behavior throughout the match. The side expects the surface to play well for the full forty overs.

ALSO READ | WATCH: R Ashwin Slams Preity Zinta's PBKS For Venue Change Decision: 'It's Wrong'

The Massive Stakes Of Tonight's Match

The skipper concluded by emphasizing the immense mathematical importance of the fixture within the congested league table. A positive outcome carries massive ramifications for multiple teams in the tournament.

The squad is fully aware that a victory tonight could completely alter their current trajectory. The focus remains on executing their plans perfectly against a formidable opposition.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Rajat Patidar not playing in tonight's match against RCB?

Rajat Patidar is sitting out tonight's match as he is recovering and preparing. His absence is expected to be brief.

When is Rajat Patidar expected to return to the PBKS squad?

The management expects Rajat Patidar to rejoin the active squad for their upcoming fixture in Hyderabad.

What are the player changes in the PBKS lineup for this match?

Suyash Sharma has been drafted in as a replacement for Patidar, and Romario Shepherd replaces Dominic Duffy.

What are the pitch conditions like for the PBKS vs RCB match?

The track appears firm and is expected to provide consistent behavior throughout the match, playing well for the full forty overs.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 03:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live Suyash Sharma RAJAT PATIDAR Romario Shepherd PBKS Vs RCB IPL 2026 Jitesh Sharma Toss Quote Patidar Return Date Hyderabad
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