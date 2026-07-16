A report suggests the third ODI against England might be Rohit Sharma's last appearance for India. There has been no official confirmation yet from BCCI or the player.
Rohit Sharma To Retire After IND vs ENG 3rd ODI? Report Makes Explosive Claim
Rohit Sharma's ODI future has come under the spotlight with a fresh report suggesting the former India captain may not feature in the team's long-term plans.
- Selectors reportedly informed Rohit Sharma he's not in future plans.
- Management prioritizes younger core, Yashasvi Jaiswal considered replacement.
- Rohit reportedly unhappy, but no official confirmation yet.
Rohit Sharma IND vs ENG 3rd ODI: Rohit Sharma could be on the verge of bringing the curtain down on his ODI career, with a fresh report claiming the third and final One-Day International against England at the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground may be his last appearance for the Men in Blue. While there has been no official confirmation from either the BCCI or the player, the report suggests the selectors have already begun planning for the future. Having already retired from Test and T20I cricket, Rohit now represents India only in the 50-over format.
However, with the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup still some distance away, the management is reportedly keen to transition towards a younger core.
Selectors Reportedly Looking Beyond Rohit
According to a report by The Indian Express, India's selection panel has informed Rohit that he does not feature in their long-term plans beyond the ongoing England series.
The report quoted a BCCI source as saying:
“Selectors have informed Rohit he is not in their scheme of things post the England tour and they are moving on from him after this series. Though he wanted to continue, especially after working on his fitness. The selectors have left the ball in Sharma’s court to decide his future,”
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Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is believed to be among the players being groomed for a permanent role at the top of the order.
The report also claimed Rohit held discussions with senior BCCI officials during the England tour and was unhappy with the decision.
Jaiswal Waiting In The Wings
At 39, Rohit remains one of India's most experienced white-ball cricketers, but the selectors appear focused on preparing for the next World Cup cycle. Across his last five ODI innings, the veteran has registered scores of 16, 48, 79, 11 and 26.
Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal continues to strengthen his case despite limited opportunities in the format. The left-handed opener has already scored two centuries in his last three ODI innings and is viewed as one of India's brightest long-term prospects.
For now, however, Rohit's future remains uncertain. Neither the BCCI nor the former Indian captain has issued any statement, leaving open the possibility that Lord's could either be another chapter in his ODI journey, or the final one.
Frequently Asked Questions
Is Rohit Sharma potentially playing his last ODI match?
Why are selectors reportedly looking beyond Rohit Sharma?
Selectors are reportedly planning for the future, aiming to transition towards a younger core for the 2027 ICC ODI World Cup. Rohit is 39 years old.
Who is being considered to replace Rohit Sharma as an opener?
Young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is believed to be among the players being groomed for a permanent role at the top of the order. He has scored two centuries recently.
Has there been any official announcement regarding Rohit Sharma's ODI future?
No, neither the BCCI nor Rohit Sharma has issued any official statement regarding his future. His status remains uncertain.