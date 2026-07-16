Virat Kohli Strikes Back! Smashes Fifty Against England After Edgbaston ODI Failure

Virat Kohli IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: Virat Kohli has bounced back after enduring a disappointing outing in the India vs England ODI series opener at Edgbaston with a composed 50-ball half-century in Cardiff. Arriving at the crease following Shubman Gill's dismissal for 31 off 30 balls, Kohli helped stabilise India's innings alongside Rohit Sharma before the former Indian skipper fell for 26 off 47 deliveries. With India looking to build a strong platform, the two-time IPL-winner combined caution with controlled aggression.

Low-Risk High-Reward Inning From Kohli

Virat Kohli once again showcased why he remains one of the finest ODI batters in the world, relying on timing and placement rather than brute force.

Instead of taking unnecessary risks, he kept the scoreboard moving with strike rotation while punishing anything loose. As of this writing, he has struck seven boundaries, combining fluency with control to anchor India's innings.

India lost two wickets after Kohli arrived at the crease. Rohit Sharma was the first to depart after adding a valuable partnership with his long-time teammate, before Ishan Kishan managed just one run from eight deliveries.

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Kishan had been drafted into the playing XI after KL Rahul was ruled out due to illness.

At the other end, Shreyas Iyer has provided excellent support. The right-hander has looked positive from the outset, continuing the form he displayed in the opening ODI at Edgbaston, where he played a key role in stabilising India's chase alongside Shubman Gill.

India Eye Series Win

A big first-innings score would put India in an excellent position to seal the three-match ODI series with a game to spare.

Such a result would also continue the team's recovery after a disappointing T20I tour, where the Men in Blue suffered series defeats against both Ireland and England.

Beyond the immediate contest, performances from experienced campaigners like Kohli will be a major boost as India continue building towards next year's ICC ODI World Cup.