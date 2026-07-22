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English NewsSportsCricketRecurring Injuries Rock Team India, Report Flags BCCI Communication Concerns

Recurring Injuries Rock Team India, Report Flags BCCI Communication Concerns

A report claims communication gaps between the BCCI's Centre of Excellence and team management may be contributing to India's growing injury crisis.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 22 Jul 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • India's injury crisis linked to communication issues and management.
  • Concerns arise over players' true fitness and workload management.
  • Players reportedly unhappy with medical staff interaction; rushed returns.

India Injury Crisis: India's growing injury list has once again put the spotlight on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), with a fresh report suggesting that communication issues between the Centre of Excellence (CoE), players and team management may be contributing to the problem. Recurring hamstring injuries, in particular, have become a major concern, raising questions about workload management and the process followed before players are cleared for competitive action.

Communication Under Scanner

According to a report by the Times of India, concerns have emerged over the flow of information between the CoE in Bengaluru and the Indian team management regarding player fitness.

A BCCI source claimed that players may not always be match-ready despite being declared fit.

"The flurry of recent hamstring injuries suggests that the players may not have been absolutely fit before taking the field. There seems to be a gap in communication about a player's fitness status and workload between the CoE and the team management,"

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The report further stated that adjustments following changes in personnel at the CoE last year have made it difficult for some players to adapt to the new system.

Questions Over Player Management

The report also highlighted a few recent injury cases that have raised eyebrows.

Washington Sundar's case was mentioned, with claims that he may have been rushed back ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup earlier this year.

"Washington required a good 10 days to be fit to play a match after joining the squad. He was pushed by the team management to get ready during a tournament. It may have taken its toll. Team can ask for players but the medical team needs to present a clear picture,"

The report further claimed that several Indian cricketers are unhappy with the lack of interaction from the BCCI medical staff when they are not travelling with the national side.

"These days, there are very few all-format players. Most players get decent breaks between international assignments. If they are not undergoing rehabilitation at the CoE, they are left on their own. There is little communication,"

Regardless of the report's authenticity, recurring injuries have become a major concern for the Men in Blue. Harshit Rana suffered another setback soon after returning from months of injury-induced layoff, while Varun Chakaravarthy also missed the ODI series against England due to injury.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the main concerns regarding India's cricket injury crisis?

The crisis highlights communication issues between the CoE, players, and team management. Recurring hamstring injuries raise questions about workload management and player clearance processes.

What communication problems have been identified regarding player fitness?

Concerns exist regarding communication flow between the CoE and team management about player fitness. A BCCI source noted a gap in conveying player fitness status and workload.

Are Indian cricketers satisfied with the BCCI medical staff's support?

Many Indian cricketers are unhappy with the limited interaction from the BCCI medical staff. This occurs when they are not traveling with the national side or undergoing CoE rehabilitation.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 22 Jul 2026 05:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Washington Sundar IND Vs ENG ODI BCCI Shubman Gill
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