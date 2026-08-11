Man Posing As Ajit Doval's Agent Held In Bihar, Has Rs 100 Crore Assets

A man accused of impersonating an IAS officer, vigilance official and even an undercover agent working for National Security Adviser Ajit Doval has been arrested in Bihar's Khagaria district. Manish Kumar Gupta allegedly targeted government employees, job seekers and people facing criminal cases, promising to resolve their problems in exchange for money.

According to police, Gupta would allegedly threaten junior government officials by claiming that a corruption case was pending against them and offering to make it disappear if they paid him. He also allegedly told people seeking government jobs that he had access to senior officials and could arrange appointments for a fee.

Police further alleged that Gupta acted as an intermediary in criminal cases, offering to get FIRs settled or removed by using his purported influence with police officials.

Police Raid Gupta's Residence

The case came to light after Gogri police received information on August 8 that Gupta was allegedly posing as an IAS officer and using 'Government of India' placards on two privately owned vehicles. Following the tip-off, a joint team of Khagaria Police and the District Investigation Unit conducted an around eight-hour search of his residence in Jamalpur Bazar.

Khagaria Superintendent of Police Bhanu Pratap Singh said Gupta not only claimed to be an IAS officer but also allegedly introduced himself as a covert agent working under NSA Ajit Doval.

"During questioning, the individual identified himself as Manish Kumar [alias Manish Kumar Gupta], son of Parmeshwar Gupta. He displayed an ID card on his mobile phone identifying him as 'Manish Kumar, Central Vigilance Commission' and claimed to be an undercover agent for NSA Ajit Doval; verification revealed these claims to be prima facie fake. He has been formally arrested, and further legal action is underway," the SP said.

Singh said the initial investigation indicated that Gupta was allegedly part of a wider network involving people in Bihar, other parts of India and the UK.

"He would blackmail government officers by saying that he was a vigilance officer and if they pay up then the upcoming corruption case against them will go away," the SP said.

He added that Gupta allegedly promised government jobs to people in return for money and claimed to have connections with senior officials. Police also alleged that he helped mediate police cases for financial gain.

Luxury Cars, 'Government Of India' Plates Recovered

During the raid, police seized two luxury vehicles, including a Tesla, which allegedly carried 'Government of India' placards. Police claimed that Gupta owns assets valued at more than Rs 100 crore. His Khagaria residence was described by officials as a luxury property equipped with a swimming pool, private theatre and more than 25 CCTV cameras.

The search also led to the recovery of 31 litres of liquor comprising 29 foreign brands. Another nine litres of beer were also seized. Police recovered six Apple mobile phones, four Apple laptops, five iPads, a 4TB hard drive, 20 credit cards, eight debit cards and four cheque books belonging to different banks.

Police also found two horns of a swamp deer, or barasingha, displayed at the residence. The species is protected under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, and hunting it is prohibited. An officer said police would seek assistance from the Economic Offences Unit to determine the total value and source of Gupta's assets.

"All his assets have been generated from threats, fraud, or corruption. We are also getting information that he has property not only in Bihar but other states and abroad too," the officer said.

Two FIRs Registered

Police have registered two separate FIRs against Gupta. The first case invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to furnishing false information, refusing to take an oath of honesty before a public servant, cheating, use of forged documents and cheating by personation. It also includes provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.

A second FIR has been registered under provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, in connection with the liquor recovered during the raid. Police said further investigation into the alleged network and Gupta's assets is underway.