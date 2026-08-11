Once Accused of Rape, This Cricketer Is Now National Team Captain

Nepal cricket has made a major leadership change ahead of the ACC Premier League, with Sandeep Lamichhane returning as the team's ODI captain. The Nepal Cricket Association announced its 14-member squad on Monday, August 10, with the 26-year-old spinner taking over from Rohit Paudel.

Paudel had led Nepal in ODIs since 2022 but has now relinquished the captaincy while retaining his place in the squad as a player.

Sandeep returns as Nepal captain

Lamichhane has previously led Nepal in 14 ODIs and 18 T20Is. He will now take charge of the ODI side again as Nepal prepares for the upcoming ACC Premier League.

His appointment comes after a difficult period in his career. Lamichhane was convicted by a lower court in Nepal in December 2023 in a rape case and was subsequently sentenced to eight years in prison in January 2024. The Nepal Cricket Board then suspended him from both international and domestic cricket.

Sandeep Lamichhane steps in as Nepal’s new ODI Captain, leading the side at the ACC Men’s Premier Cup. 🇳🇵#NepalCricket pic.twitter.com/RjYttLOFzK — CAN (@CricketNep) August 10, 2026

High Court acquittal paved way for comeback

Sandeep Lamichhane's situation changed in May 2024, when Nepal's Patan High Court overturned the lower court's verdict and acquitted him of the rape charge.

Following the acquittal, the Nepal Cricket Board lifted his suspension, allowing him to resume his cricket career. His latest appointment marks a significant return to a leadership position with the national team.

Impressive international numbers

Sandeep Lamichhane remains one of Nepal's most experienced international cricketers. He has represented the country in 77 ODIs and 78 T20Is.

In ODIs, the leg-spinner has taken 154 wickets in 75 innings, averaging 19.92, with best figures of 6/11. His T20I record is equally impressive, with 142 wickets in 78 innings at an average of 12.76 and best figures of 5/9. He has maintained a T20I economy rate of 6.14.

Nepal squad for ACC Premier League

Sandeep Lamichhane (Captain)

Aasif Sheikh

Arjun Kumal

Rohit Paudel

Dev Khanal

Dipendra Singh Airee

Sundeep Jora

Basir Ahmed

Ishan Pandey

Gulshan Jha

Sher Malla

Lalit Rajbanshi

Karan KC

Hemant Dhami