‘You Guys Cheat’: Sangakkara's Fierce Remark On India Star After Muralitharan Assault

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Years later, they resolved feud as IPL teammates amicably.

Cricket has always witnessed intense on-field rivalries and verbal exchanges, but some incidents remain hidden behind the scenes for years. Former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan recently opened up about a lesser-known heated altercation with former Sri Lanka captain and wicketkeeper Kumar Sangakkara during a Test match in 2005.

Speaking on JioHotstar's Cheeky Singles program, Pathan recalled how a dispute over the match ball escalated into a personal row after he hit legendary off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan for consecutive sixes, leading to sharp remarks from Sangakkara.

Incident At Feroz Shah Kotla

The flashpoint occurred during a 2005 Test match between India and Sri Lanka in New Delhi. Pathan came out to open the batting alongside Gautam Gambhir and scored a fine knock of 93 runs.

However, tensions had already been brewing prior to India's innings. During Sri Lanka's turn to bat, the match umpires replaced the ball, which deeply displeased the visiting side. Sangakkara, in particular, was the most vocal in expressing his frustration over the decision.

Fiery On-Field Altercation

When India began their batting, Pathan was promoted to open without full knowledge of the earlier ball-change controversy. Soon after taking the crease, Pathan attacked Sri Lanka's key bowler, hitting Muttiah Muralitharan for two sixes. This aggressive approach derailed Sri Lanka's plans, provoking an immediate reaction from Sangakkara behind the stumps.

Visibly riled up, Sangakkara launched a personal attack against Pathan and the Indian team. Pathan shared Sangakkara's exact words from that heated moment:

"You guys cheat, your parents teach you all this and blah blah."

Refusing to back down, Pathan responded firmly. Remembering the confrontation, Pathan stated:

"If he is getting hit for sixes with the new ball, it means you have derailed the opposition's planning a bit. Suddenly, Sangakkara started saying, 'You guys cheat, your parents teach you all this and blah blah.' He went personal, and I also answered back. He started it."

Burying The Hatchet In IPL

Despite the bitter exchange on the field, the feud did not last forever.

Years later, both players found themselves in the same team when they were picked up by Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Sharing a dressing room and dining with Sangakkara's family prompted Pathan to address the old conflict maturely.

Both players apologized to each other for their actions during the Test match and formed a strong friendship afterward.

Reflecting on how they resolved the issue, Pathan shared:

"After the auction, I saw I would be playing with Sangakkara at Punjab. Now I was eating with his family, and I did not know what to do. I went and told him sorry. He also apologised, and then we became good friends. Emotions are high, and you always make mistakes. It matters how maturely you handle things."