'Tight Slap': Ravi Shastri Drops Brutal Remark Amid Rohit Sharma's Retirement Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rohit Sharma scored 138 at Lord's against England amidst retirement talks.

Ravi Shastri praised Rohit's century, effectively silencing critics.

The century shifted narrative, quashing speculation on his ODI future.

Ravi Shastri Praises Rohit Sharma: Rohit Sharma's brilliant century at Lord's may have settled the debate around his ODI future, but the conversation resurfaced in a different setting on Tuesday when the former India captain attended the opening game of The Hundred 2026 at the Oval. The veteran opener was spotted in the stands during the clash between MI London and Sunrisers Leeds, where former India head coach Ravi Shastri, on commentary duty, referenced the retirement speculation around him.

Shastri Reacts To Rohit's Lord's Inning

Ahead of India's third ODI against England at Lord's, social media was flooded with reports suggesting it could be Rohit's final appearance in the format.

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Instead of responding with words, he answered with a superb 138, becoming the first Indian to score an ODI century at Lord's. Watching him at the Oval, Shastri delivered a brutal assessment on air.

"He'll be nice and relaxed after silencing his critics. A lot of noise made before that last one-day international, and then a reply, a nice tight slap with the bat. 138. His first hundred at Lord's. Yeah, he's seen it all, five titles for the Mumbai Indians as captain,"

Despite the blazing knock, Rohit Sharma will not be in action for some time, as he only plays ODIs for India, having retired from Tests and T20Is.

Retirement Talk Put On Hold

Rohit Sharma's knock at Lord's significantly changed the narrative surrounding his future. Questions over whether the match would be his final ODI appearance have now faded following one of the finest innings of his career.

The Indian captain has repeatedly maintained that outside speculation does not affect him, choosing instead to let his performances do the talking.

His presence at The Hundred also served as another reminder that, for now, the focus remains on cricket rather than retirement, with fans hoping there is still plenty left to come from one of India's greatest white-ball batters.