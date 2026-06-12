Rahul Dravid's Son Anvay To Play For India: Details Inside

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Dravid's son, Anvay, selected for India U19 squad.

The wicketkeeper-batter will tour Sri Lanka for one-day matches.

Anvay earned selection after strong, consistent domestic performances.

Rahul Dravid is one of the biggest figures in Indian cricket and his contribution extends far beyond achievements as a player. From being one of India's most dependable batsmen to later guiding the national side as head coach, Dravid has left an enduring mark on the game. Now, another member of the family is preparing for a significant milestone. Anvay Dravid, the former India head coach's son, has been named in India's Under-19 squad for the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka.

The junior side will play a series of one-day and multi-day matches. The selection marks an important step in the young cricketer's development and offers him an opportunity to represent India at the age-group level.

The tour is scheduled to begin on July 4, with the Indian squad set to feature in three one-day fixtures and two longer-format matches against Sri Lanka Under-19.

Anvay Rewarded For Strong Domestic Performances

The 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter has steadily built an impressive reputation in junior cricket through consistent performances.

One of his standout campaigns came in the Vinoo Mankad Trophy, where he captained Karnataka's Under-19 side to the quarterfinals. During the tournament, Anvay accumulated 220 runs in six matches and registered an unbeaten 82 as his highest score.

His performances have also earned him opportunities beyond state cricket. Earlier, he represented India Under-19 B in a triangular series held in Bengaluru that featured India Under-19 A and Afghanistan Under-19 teams.

In addition, he secured a place in Team C for the Under-19 One-Day Challenger Trophy after a string of notable displays at the domestic level.

India U19 Squad For Sri Lanka Tour

BCCI's Junior Cricket Committee confirmed the squads for the upcoming tour, with Anvay selected as one of two wicketkeeping options in the one-day squad alongside Rajat Baghel.

For the multi-day matches, Manav Krishna and Aryan Sandesh Sakpal have been chosen as wicketkeepers.

India's Under-19 one-day squad for the Sri Lanka tour is as follows:

Yashbardhan Singh Chauhan (C), Lakshya Raichandani (VC), Sagar Virk, Vineeth V K, Arjun Rajput, Kushagra Ojha, Anvay Dravid (WK), Rajat Baghel (WK), Anmoljeet Singh, Vutkuri Yashveer Goud, Rohit Anil Yadav, Shavin V, Kavya Paresh Patel, Mohit Ulva, Ishan Sood

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