JP Nadda Says Govt Assures No Action Against CJP Protesters After Third Round Of Talks

BJP president and Union Minister JP Nadda on Saturday said the third round of discussions between the government and the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) delegation had concluded, with the Centre giving assurances on issues related to the ongoing agitation and agreeing to continue discussions on education reforms.

In a post on X, Nadda said the CJP delegation submitted a written proposal along with its Five-Point Charter during the meeting.

CJP Delegation Submits Five-Point Charter

According to Nadda, the third round of talks focused on issues arising from the agitation.

"The third round of talks with the CJP delegation was held today. The delegation submitted a written proposal covering cases related to the agitation along with its Five-Point Charter."

Govt Assures No Action Against Organisers, Protesters

Nadda said the government assured the delegation that no action would be taken against those involved in the protest.

"The government assured that no action will be taken against the organisers and protesters, and no new cases will be registered in connection with the agitation."

Centre Expresses Condolences, Assures Compensation

The Union Minister said the government conveyed its condolences to the families of students who lost their lives and assured them of compensation in accordance with the rules.

"It also expressed condolences to the families of the students who lost their lives and assured them of the highest possible compensation as per the rules."

Positive Response To Reform Charter, Talks To Continue

Nadda said the government had responded positively to the CJP's Five-Point Charter on examination and education reforms and that discussions would continue.

"The government has responded positively to the Five-Point Charter on examination and education reforms and will continue discussions with the delegation."

Govt Appeals For Peaceful End To Agitation

Concluding his statement, Nadda said students and young people had been requested to end the agitation peacefully while allowing the dialogue process to move forward.

"Students and youth have been requested to end the agitation peacefully and allow the dialogue process to continue."