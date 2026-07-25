'PM Modi Responded Promptly': BJP Defends Govt After Pradhan's Resignation

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Saturday rallied behind Dharmendra Pradhan following his resignation as Union Education Minister, praising his contribution to education reforms, student welfare and the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Union ministers and party leaders described his resignation as a decision taken in the larger national interest while commending his record in office.

Giriraj Singh Says PM Modi Responded To Students' Concerns

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said the BJP remained committed to national unity and development, adding that the Centre acted swiftly after students raised their concerns.

"The Bharatiya Janata Party works for national unity and the prosperity of the nation. When students came forward with their demands, Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded promptly. Within a month, not only was the examination conducted, but it was also leak-proof, and the results were declared on time. However, some external forces attempted to create a different atmosphere in the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always been sensitive to the concerns of the youth and students of the country."

Manoj Tiwari Praises PM Modi's Connect With Students

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had demonstrated an unprecedented level of sensitivity and accountability towards students.

"Pradhan Mantri ji ne chatron ke liye jo samvedansheelta, jo uttardaitva jawab dehi aur jis prakar se wo connect ho rahe hain, yeh iss desh mei adbhut hai pehli baar dekha gaya hai. Unka ek bhav hai ke hum chatron ke liye, Gen Z ke liye, unke hiton ke liye hum kisi bhi seema tak jaenge. Humare desh ke Pradhan mantri mahan hain aur unke har decision ka swagat hai. Chatron se toh lagataar hum ye maang karte hain ke jab Pradhan Mantri jab khud hi aapse baat karne lage toh unka ek ek shabd atal hai toh chatron ko jo Pradhan mantri keh rahe hain kar rahe hain uska samman karna chahiye."

Nitin Nabin Calls Decision An Example Of Integrity

Bihar BJP president Nitin Nabin praised Pradhan's tenure as Union Education Minister, highlighting his role in implementing NEP 2020.

"As Union Education Minister, Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji played a pivotal role in reforming India's education landscape and successfully implementing the landmark National Education Policy (NEP 2020), among other initiatives."

He added, "Prioritising larger interests, his decision to step down reflects the highest standards of integrity and selfless service in public life. The party stands firmly with Shri Dharmendra Pradhan Ji in this decision."

"I extend my best wishes for his future endeavors."

Kiren Rijiju Says Pradhan's Career Reflects 'True Leadership'

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju described Pradhan's public life as an example of enduring leadership and commitment to students.

"True leadership is measured over decades & @dpradhanbjp ji's journey stands as a testament to lifelong engagement with public life & student welfare."

Having served alongside him in the Union Cabinet, Rijiju said he had witnessed Pradhan's commitment first-hand.

"Having worked alongside him in the Union Cabinet, I have seen his sincere dedication to strengthening India's education ecosystem & keeping our millions of young students at the center of every decision. Leading such a critical sector demands immense perseverance & he embraced it with courage & clear vision."

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He concluded, "Dharmendra ji, thank you for your relentless service, your commitment to reforms & your contribution to building a stronger India. I wish you the very best as you continue to serve the nation with the same conviction & sincerity!"

Assam CM Thanks Pradhan For His Contribution

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also paid tribute to Pradhan's tenure, expressing gratitude for his contribution to education and his support for the state.

"It is difficult to put into words the gratitude I feel for Shri @dpradhanbjp ji."

Sarma said Pradhan "worked tirelessly to restore the civilisational spirit of Bharat and to decolonise our education system" and described his commitment to implementing the National Education Policy as "one of his finest contributions to nation-building."

Referring to Assam, Sarma said he had always appreciated Pradhan's support.

"On a personal note, I have always been touched by his genuine affection for Assam. Whenever Assam needed his support, he stood with us. His encouragement, guidance and goodwill have always meant a great deal to me."

He also noted the recent inauguration of the Indian Institute of Management, Guwahati.

"Just last week, we had the privilege of inaugurating the Indian Institute of Management, Guwahati. That proud moment was possible because of his vision and his deep commitment to taking quality higher education to every part of the country. The people of Assam will always remain grateful for that."

Thanking Pradhan for his service, Sarma added, "As he demits office, I thank him from the bottom of my heart for his dedication, his humility and his selfless service to Bharat Mata. I wish him good health, happiness and strength in the years ahead. I am certain that wherever he serves, he will continue to work with the same sincerity and commitment for our nation."

He concluded, "Thank you, Pradhan ji. Assam will always remember your affection and your contribution."

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