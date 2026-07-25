Senior BJP leaders described his resignation as a decision taken in the larger national interest. They commended his record in office, reflecting integrity and selfless service in public life.
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'PM Modi Responded Promptly': BJP Defends Govt After Pradhan's Resignation
Union Minister Giriraj Singh said the BJP remained committed to national unity and development, adding that the Centre acted swiftly after students raised their concerns.
- BJP leaders lauded Dharmendra Pradhan's education reforms post-resignation.
- Ministers praised his pivotal role in implementing the NEP 2020.
- His decision reflected integrity and commitment to student interests.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Dharmendra Pradhan resign from his role as Union Education Minister?
What were Dharmendra Pradhan's main achievements as Union Education Minister?
He was praised for his contributions to education reforms, student welfare, and successfully implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He also played a pivotal role in strengthening India's education landscape.
How did Prime Minister Modi address concerns raised by students?
Union Minister Giriraj Singh stated that PM Modi responded promptly to student demands. Exams were conducted leak-proof, and results were declared on time.
What specific contributions did Dharmendra Pradhan make regarding the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020?
BJP leaders highlighted his pivotal role in successfully implementing the landmark National Education Policy (NEP 2020). Assam CM also noted it as one of his finest contributions to nation-building.
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