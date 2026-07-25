'No One Can Save Bhaipo': Suvendu Adhikari Alleges Sebaashray Health Camp Scam

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Suvendu Adhikari alleged

Camps misused government doctors, equipment, and expired medicines.

Multiple FIRs registered; CID, STF, police investigating allegations.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Saturday alleged that the Sebaashray free health camps launched during the previous government were linked to a "big scam" and warned of strict action against those responsible, without naming Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee.

Addressing the state legislative assembly, Adhikari claimed multiple FIRs had been registered and that several agencies were investigating allegations related to the health camps.

'Multiple FIRs Registered', Probe Underway

"A big scam related to Sebaashray health camp run by bhaipo (nephew) has surfaced. Multiple FIRs have been registered at the Bishnupur police station on the basis of complaints lodged by victims who allegedly faced medical negligence at the camps. The state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Special Task Force (STF), district police and experts from health department have launched a probe. FIRs have been registered," Adhikari said in the assembly.

Although the Chief Minister did not name Abhishek Banerjee, BJP leaders frequently refer to the TMC national general secretary as "bhaipo". Banerjee is the nephew of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Sebaashray Camps Launched In 2025

Abhishek Banerjee launched the Sebaashray health camp initiative in January 2025 in his Lok Sabha constituency, offering free medical consultations, diagnostic tests and essential medicines. The TMC had earlier claimed that more than a million people attended the camps.

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However, allegations later surfaced that expired medicines had been used during treatment. Adhikari also alleged that doctors and medical students from government hospitals and medical colleges were deployed at the camps, while X-ray and ultrasound (USG) machines were taken from state-run hospitals.

"X-Ray and USG machines were taken out from hospitals to be used in the camp. Doctors and medical students from state-run hospitals and medical colleges were taken to the camps to treat patients. Can a medical student treat a patient?" he said.

CM Alleges Cases Of Medical Negligence

The Chief Minister claimed that at least three victims had alleged they underwent amputations because of medical negligence at the camps.

"If he once goes inside (the jail) it won't be possible for him to come out (in near future). This a serious crime. No one can save this cheater bhaipo. The X-ray machines and USG machines have been seized. Expired medicines were used to treat patients. Medicines, which expired in 2021, have been seized from a former TMC MLA's go-down," Adhikari said.

'This Is A Heinous Crime'

Referring to a junior doctor from a state-run hospital in Diamond Harbour who was deployed at a Sebaashray camp and recently wrote to the Chief Minister, Adhikari said the investigation was progressing.

"This a heinous crime. Bhaipo and his associates, who were involved in these camps, will not be spared. We are taking all preparations, plugging the gaps and gathering evidences. Actions will be taken at the right time," he said.

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