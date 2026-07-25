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English NewsNewsIndiaRahul Gandhi Hails Pradhan's Exit As 'Huge Step', Says Students Forced Govt To Bow

Rahul Gandhi Hails Pradhan's Exit As 'Huge Step', Says Students Forced Govt To Bow

Addressing the media, Gandhi described the resignation as symbolic but significant and congratulated students for what he called their fight for democracy and the Constitution.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi welcomed Education Minister's resignation, crediting student protests.
  • Gandhi demanded accountability for student treatment, Prime Minister's apology.
  • Opposition leaders called resignation student victory, demanded further reforms.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Saturday welcomed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, calling it a "huge step" towards rebuilding India's education system. He credited students and young people who participated in the protests, saying their movement had compelled the government to act.

Addressing the media, Gandhi described the resignation as symbolic but significant and congratulated students for what he called their fight for democracy and the Constitution.

'A Huge Step In Rebuilding Our Education System'

"Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is a huge step in rebuilding our education system. It is a symbolic step because he was a symbol but it is still a big step and I want to congratulate every single, student, every single youngster who came out on the streets and fought for democracy and fought for the future of this country and defended the Constitution. I am proud of you. Well done."

Gandhi said the development also carried a broader political message.

"This is also a signal to other parts of society... farmers, labourers, poor people, anybody, who this regime is attacking and oppressing. There is wisdom and courage in standing up. Daro mat! Let's get rid of this regime, this regime that is attacking India, destroying our Constitution, capturing all our institutions."

Rahul Gandhi Says Two Demands Still Pending

While welcoming the resignation, Gandhi said two key demands of the protest movement remain unfulfilled.

"Let me remind the government, there is still two demands outstanding, the first one and most important one, anybody who has raiseda finger at our students, beaten them, shot at them, has to be held accountable, people who have organized it, people who have implemented it, all have to be punished and the final demand that the Prime Minister of India, out of respect for the students of India, out of respect for the future of India has to apologise to the students who were brutalized and attacked."

Opposition Leaders Hail Resignation

Leaders from several Opposition parties described Pradhan's resignation as a victory for students and youth.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said, "This is a victory for the entire nation, especially for the students and youth who fought tirelessly." He added that while the resignation was significant, "this is only the beginning" and that the struggle for education reforms would continue.

Congress MP Pawan Khera congratulated students and unemployed youth, saying, "They have sacked the Education Minister of India." He added that "the fight isn't just about symbols" but about reforming an education system that, according to him, had failed students.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said public outrage over the treatment of protesting students had compelled the government to act. "Those children have done it. They have fought and shown it," she said.

RJD MP Manoj Jha said the country's youth had created "Jantar Mantars in every corner of the country" and forced the government to "bow before their passion."

'This Is A Victory For The Youth': Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav termed the resignation a victory for young people.

ALSO READ: 'Devendra Fadnavis May Replace Dharmendra Pradhan': Sanjay Raut's Explosive Claim After Resignation

"This is a victory for the youth. It's a victory for the new generation who came forward with their demands. The government had to bow down."

He also remarked, "Yeh istifa nahi, inquilab hai," which translates to: "This is not a resignation; it is a revolution."

AAP Says Resignation Marks Beginning Of Accountability

AAP MP Sanjay Singh described the development as "a huge victory for crores of youth in this country."

He said, "For the first time in 12 years, a government minister has been forced to resign, and this will start a tradition of accountability."

Singh also said discussions on the remaining demands of the protesters were still underway.

Congress Calls For Education Loan Waiver

Congress MP Imran Masood alleged that the education system had deteriorated over the past 12 years and urged the government to waive education loans through a notification if it was genuinely concerned about students.

TMC: Govt Had To Bow Before Students

TMC MP Sougata Roy said the government's earlier position had changed under sustained public pressure.

"The government, which was earlier showing itself to be inflexible, had to bow down to the pressure of the students," he said, adding that the resignation had given "a new boost to democratic forces in the country."

Digvijaya Singh Raises Questions Over NTA Leadership

Congress MP Digvijaya Singh called the resignation "a victory for democracy" and criticised the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA). He questioned why, according to him, NTA Chairman Pradeep Joshi had not resigned despite the controversy and recounted his earlier interactions with Joshi while serving as Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Education.

ALSO READ: Abhijeet Dipke Thanks CJI's 'Cockroach' Comment After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

Before You Go

Delhi Violence Case: Police Register 15 FIRs, Identify Over 2,000 Suspects Amid Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign?

The article states Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, credited student protests for compelling the government to act, implying the resignation was a result of this pressure.

What demands does Rahul Gandhi say are still pending after the resignation?

Rahul Gandhi stated two demands remain: accountability for those who harmed protesting students and an apology from the Prime Minister to the students who were brutalized.

How did other opposition leaders react to the Education Minister's resignation?

Leaders from CPI, Congress, and SP hailed the resignation as a victory for students and youth. They credited public outrage and pressure from protesting students for compelling the government to act.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 05:35 PM (IST)
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Rahul Gandhi RJD Rahul Gandhi Congress Shiv Sena (UBT) .TMC : Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Hails Pradhan's Exit Students Forced Govt To Bow
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