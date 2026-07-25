Meet Pralhad Joshi: The BJP Leader Replacing Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Pralhad Joshi given additional charge of Education Ministry.

Joshi currently holds multiple cabinet portfolios; a five-time MP.

Senior BJP leader with strong electoral base in Karnataka.

After President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as Union education minister on Saturday, senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi has been assigned the additional charge of the Education Ministry.

The development came hours after Pradhan announced that he had submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Additional Portfolio

Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi currently serves as the Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and New and Renewable Energy. Along with these portfolios, he will now also oversee the Education Ministry.

Joshi returned to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet in 2024. A five-time Member of Parliament, he is regarded as one of the BJP's senior leaders and has often been described as the "blue-eyed boy" of the party's top leadership.

Political Journey

Born in November 1962 into a traditional North Karnataka Brahmin family, Joshi entered national politics after being elected to the 14th Lok Sabha in 2004.

He became associated with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at a young age before rising through the ranks of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

His electoral career began in 1996 when he was elected to the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. In 2004, he entered Parliament after winning the Dharwad-Hubballi Lok Sabha constituency. He has since retained the seat in every general election, winning in 2009, 2014, 2019 and 2024.

How Joshi Rose To Fame

Joshi strengthened his standing within the BJP through his participation in parliamentary debates, particularly on development, infrastructure and education. His growing prominence earned him the reputation of being one of the party leadership's most trusted figures.

In 2019, he joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Cabinet as Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines. He returned to the Union Cabinet in 2024.

Faced Challenge In 2024 Lok Sabha Election

Despite his strong political standing, Joshi encountered resistance during the 2024 Lok Sabha election from sections of the influential Lingayat community in Karnataka. Lingadishwar seer emerged as a key challenger through his followers.

Dispute Resolved Before Polls

The differences were eventually resolved following the intervention of senior leaders, including former chief minister BS Yediyurappa.

Dharwad city BJP block president Tippana Majjagi said the misunderstanding between the two sides had been settled.

Key Karnataka BJP Leader

Over the years, Joshi has remained one of the BJP's most prominent leaders from Karnataka. Despite political challenges and criticism, he has retained his electoral base and continues to be an influential figure within both the party's Karnataka unit and its national leadership.

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