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HomeSportsCricketStrong 'Fitness' Update From Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Afghanistan ODI Series

Strong 'Fitness' Update From Rohit Sharma Ahead Of Afghanistan ODI Series

Rohit Sharma returned to India’s training camp ahead of the Afghanistan ODI series after recovering from injury and looked fit in the nets.

By : ABP Live Sports | Updated at : 11 Jun 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yashasvi Jaiswal replaces Kohli; Pandya's replacement unconfirmed.

The India National Cricket Team is all set to take on the Afghanistan National Cricket Team in a three-match ODI series. After defeating Afghanistan by an innings and 300 runs in the one-off Test, Shubman Gill-led India will now be looking for a clean sweep in the 50-over format as well.

Ahead of the opening ODI on Saturday, Rohit Sharma has joined the Indian camp and was seen batting in the nets.

Rohit Sharma Joins Camp 

According to a report by India Today, the former all-format captain joined India’s training camp at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

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Rohit had suffered a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 season and was at the Centre of Excellence on June 8 for recovery. However, during an optional training session in Mohali, the Indian skipper showed no major signs of discomfort.

Rohit Fully Fit To Play 

Before beginning his net session, Rohit was seen interacting with India’s strength and conditioning coach Adrian Le Roux. He later did some light warm-up runs with Ishan Kishan before stepping into the nets.

The 39-year-old reportedly completed around five sets without showing any pain or niggle, indicating that he is fully fit and likely ready for the Afghanistan ODI series.

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However, Rohit looked slightly rusty in the beginning during the open net session against bowlers like Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar and Prince Yadav. He was troubled early on, getting beaten on the outside edge and mistiming a few shots.

But as the session progressed, Rohit slowly found his rhythm and looked more comfortable. He batted for around 45 minutes against the pacers, later had a chat with batting coach Sitanshu Kotak, and then moved to the spinners’ nets, where he faced Harsh Dubey. One of the highlights of the session was Rohit smashing straight sixes against an off-spinner.

Virat Kohli And Hardik Pandya Ruled Out

Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya have been ruled out of the ODI series against Afghanistan.

Kohli reportedly suffered a hamstring injury during the IPL 2026 final, while Pandya sustained an injury during rehabilitation at the Centre of Excellence, despite being declared fit earlier.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been named as Kohli’s replacement in the squad. However, it remains unclear whether he will open alongside Rohit Sharma, with Shubman Gill shifting to No. 3, or whether another batting combination will be tried.

The BCCI has not announced a replacement for Hardik Pandya yet, though Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected to be the likely option in the playing XI.

India ODI Squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shreyas Iyer (Vice-Captain), KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Prince Yadav, Gurnoor Brar and Harsh Dubey.

Before You Go

Pakistan In Turmoil: India Celebrates, Pakistan Reacts in Anger After Crushing Defeat

Frequently Asked Questions

Who replaced Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya in the squad for the ODI series?

Yashasvi Jaiswal has replaced Virat Kohli. The BCCI has not officially announced a replacement for Hardik Pandya, but Nitish Kumar Reddy is expected.

About the author ABP Live Sports

ABP Live Sports delivers fast, accurate coverage of cricket, football and global sporting action, tracking live scores, match highlights, player form, records and big tournament moments, while offering sharp analysis that keeps fans informed, invested and ahead of every game-changing play.
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Published at : 11 Jun 2026 05:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Virat Kohli BCCI ROHIT SHARMA Hardik Pandya
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