Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday made an explosive political claim after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, saying he believes Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could replace him.

"I think Devendra Fadnavis may replace Dharmendra Pradhan," Raut told reporters, without elaborating on the basis of his assertion.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut says, "I think Devendra Fadnavis may replace Dharmendra Pradhan." pic.twitter.com/UIZmKEyGpe — IANS (@ians_india) July 25, 2026

Opposition's Planned Rally Was Not 'Victory March'

Raut said the Opposition's planned rally was not a "victory march" but an expression of solidarity with students who had been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. He added that the protest could conclude later in the day as the Centre had accepted "almost all" of the students' demands.

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"This is not about a victory rally; it is about extending support to the students protesting at Jantar Mantar. However, it appears that the protest at Jantar Mantar may also end by this evening, as the government has accepted almost all of their demands. Even so, it is our duty to unite and take out a rally to send the message that democracy is alive in this country," he said.

'Centre Bowed Down, Minister Resigns'

Praising the student movement, Raut said it had grown into a nationwide campaign, with young people facing police action while demanding accountability.

"The struggle had become very big. It had spread from the streets of Delhi to every city in the country. Those whom you call Gen Z, and whom we call the youth power, faced lathi charges, suffered head injuries, bled, and even girls were lathi-charged," he said.

According to Raut, the protesters' primary demand was the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, and the Centre ultimately yielded to public pressure.

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"The government has bowed down, and today Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. This is a big moment for the country. For the last 12 years, the country's democracy had been in the ICU, in a coma-like condition, unable to breathe. This movement has brought democracy back on its feet," he said.

Raut's remarks came shortly after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as Union Education Minister amid sustained protests over the NEET paper leak controversy. His suggestion that Devendra Fadnavis could succeed Pradhan is likely to fuel fresh political speculation, though there has been no official indication from the Centre regarding the next Education Minister.