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English NewsNewsIndia'Devendra Fadnavis May Replace Dharmendra Pradhan': Sanjay Raut's Explosive Claim After Resignation

'Devendra Fadnavis May Replace Dharmendra Pradhan': Sanjay Raut's Explosive Claim After Resignation

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed Devendra Fadnavis may replace Dharmendra Pradhan after his resignation, saying the Centre bowed to student protests and accepted almost all demands.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 25 Jul 2026 05:01 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Sanjay Raut predicted Fadnavis might replace the resigned Education Minister.
  • Minister's resignation followed nationwide student protests over exam issues.
  • Raut stated government yielded to public pressure, reviving democracy.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday made an explosive political claim after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned, saying he believes Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could replace him.

"I think Devendra Fadnavis may replace Dharmendra Pradhan," Raut told reporters, without elaborating on the basis of his assertion.

Opposition's Planned Rally Was Not 'Victory March'

Raut said the Opposition's planned rally was not a "victory march" but an expression of solidarity with students who had been protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. He added that the protest could conclude later in the day as the Centre had accepted "almost all" of the students' demands.

Also Read: 'It's A Victory Of Democracy': Sonam Wangchuk's First Reaction After Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns

"This is not about a victory rally; it is about extending support to the students protesting at Jantar Mantar. However, it appears that the protest at Jantar Mantar may also end by this evening, as the government has accepted almost all of their demands. Even so, it is our duty to unite and take out a rally to send the message that democracy is alive in this country," he said.

'Centre Bowed Down, Minister Resigns'

Praising the student movement, Raut said it had grown into a nationwide campaign, with young people facing police action while demanding accountability.

"The struggle had become very big. It had spread from the streets of Delhi to every city in the country. Those whom you call Gen Z, and whom we call the youth power, faced lathi charges, suffered head injuries, bled, and even girls were lathi-charged," he said.

According to Raut, the protesters' primary demand was the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan, and the Centre ultimately yielded to public pressure.

Also Read: ChatGPT Down: Thousands Report Issues With Login And Chat Across Web And App

"The government has bowed down, and today Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. This is a big moment for the country. For the last 12 years, the country's democracy had been in the ICU, in a coma-like condition, unable to breathe. This movement has brought democracy back on its feet," he said.

Raut's remarks came shortly after Dharmendra Pradhan stepped down as Union Education Minister amid sustained protests over the NEET paper leak controversy. His suggestion that Devendra Fadnavis could succeed Pradhan is likely to fuel fresh political speculation, though there has been no official indication from the Centre regarding the next Education Minister.

Before You Go

Delhi Violence Case: Police Register 15 FIRs, Identify Over 2,000 Suspects Amid Probe

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign?

Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister amidst sustained protests concerning the NEET paper leak controversy. This was a primary demand of the student protesters.

Who does Sanjay Raut suggest might replace Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister?

Sanjay Raut believes that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could replace Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union Education Minister. He did not elaborate on the basis of this assertion.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 25 Jul 2026 04:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sanjay Raut NEET Paper Leak Row CJP Protest Dharmendra Pradhan Resigns
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