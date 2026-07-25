Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as Union Education Minister amidst sustained protests concerning the NEET paper leak controversy. This was a primary demand of the student protesters.
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'Devendra Fadnavis May Replace Dharmendra Pradhan': Sanjay Raut's Explosive Claim After Resignation
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed Devendra Fadnavis may replace Dharmendra Pradhan after his resignation, saying the Centre bowed to student protests and accepted almost all demands.
- Sanjay Raut predicted Fadnavis might replace the resigned Education Minister.
- Minister's resignation followed nationwide student protests over exam issues.
- Raut stated government yielded to public pressure, reviving democracy.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign?
Who does Sanjay Raut suggest might replace Dharmendra Pradhan as Education Minister?
Sanjay Raut believes that Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis could replace Dharmendra Pradhan as the Union Education Minister. He did not elaborate on the basis of this assertion.
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