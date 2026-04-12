PSL Row Heats Up: Usman Tariq Responds After R Ashwin Backs Daryl Mitchell

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Batter Daryl Mitchell repeatedly stepped away during bowler Usman Tariq's action.

Spinner Ravichandran Ashwin supported Mitchell, citing inconsistent bowler rhythm.

Usman Tariq defended his bowling, suggesting batter distraction is unfair play.

Usman Tariq PSL Controversy: A heated debate has emerged from Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 after an unusual on-field moment involving Daryl Mitchell and Usman Tariq sparked widespread discussion. The controversy began when Mitchell repeatedly stepped away from the crease as Tariq approached his delivery stride, particularly when the bowler executed his trademark pause mid-action. The incident quickly gained traction online, drawing reactions from several fans, including veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who weighed in with his perspective on the matter.

Ashwin Voices Support for Mitchell

Now it’s upto the umpires and match referees to time the pause for his delivery.



If the pause ⌚️ isn’t consistent, then the batter has every right to move away.



The captains & opposition batters should raise this issue with the umpires and match referees before the game begins.… https://t.co/16dreiVxlL April 11, 2026

Taking to social media platform X, Ashwin backed Mitchell’s actions, suggesting that the batter was within his rights if the bowler’s rhythm was inconsistent.

“Now it’s up to the umpires and match referees to time the pause for his delivery. If the pause isn’t consistent, then the batter has every right to move away. The captains and opposition batters should raise this issue with the umpires and match referees before the game begins. Well done Mitchell”

Responding to the growing discourse, Tariq took to Instagram to defend his approach.

“Unsporting Conduct (Foul Play): If the batter does this continuously to deliberately distract the bowler or waste time, it can be deemed unfair play. The umpire has the discretion to warn the batter, and if it continues, issue a penalty (usually 5 penalty runs to the fielding side).”

He further added, “Happy to hear 5 penalty runs. Keep it up,” making his stance clear on the matter.

Ongoing Debate Around Tariq's Bowling Action

Tariq’s unique bowling style, which features a noticeable pause before release, has been under scrutiny for some time.

The conversation had intensified during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026, where opinions were divided over whether his action provides an unfair advantage or simply reflects individual variation.

With both players standing firm and experts weighing in, the episode highlights the grey areas that still exist within cricket’s playing conditions. As leagues like the PSL continue to grow, such incidents may prompt clearer guidelines to ensure fairness for both batters and bowlers.