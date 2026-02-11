Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
PSL Auction 2026: Complete Teams List, Retention Rules, Remaining Purse & More

PSL Auction 2026: Complete Teams List, Retention Rules, Remaining Purse & More

PSL has adopted the player auction model like IPL, and expanded to eight teams. Check out purse limits and retention rules ahead of a landmark new season.

By : Suyash Sahay | Updated at : 11 Feb 2026 10:48 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) is preparing for one of the most defining moments in its history. After operating under a draft-based recruitment model since its inaugural season in 2016, the tournament will now transition to a player auction system.

The strategic shift signals a bold reset for the league as it gears up for PSL 11, introducing structural and competitive changes that are expected to reshape team dynamics.

With expansion and financial recalibration at the forefront, the upcoming season is poised to mark the beginning of a modernised chapter in PSL history.

Eight-Team Format Marks Major Expansion

PSL 2026 will see the addition of two new franchises, based out of Hyderabad and Sialkot, taking the total number of teams to eight.

The tournament is scheduled to be held from March 26 to May 3 this year. To ensure competitive balance across the enlarged roster of teams, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has revised the squad formation mechanism.

The overhaul is aimed at offering franchises greater flexibility while maintaining parity in spending and player acquisition. With that said, here is a look at all the franchises:

Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi, Quetta Gladiators, Hyderabad, Sialkot

First-Ever PSL Player Auction Set for February 11

The league’s inaugural auction is slated for February 11. The operational framework was finalised at a PCB workshop conducted in Lahore.

The meeting was attended by PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, PSL CEO Salman Naseer and officials representing all eight franchises, underscoring the collaborative nature of this transition.

This landmark shift from draft to auction is expected to bring increased transparency and strategic bidding battles, aligning PSL more closely with other major T20 leagues globally.

Purse Structure and Retention Rules

Each franchise will enter the auction with a base purse of PKR 45 crore (approximately USD 1.6 million or Rs 14.60 crore).

Teams are permitted to expand their budget to PKR 50.5 crore if they directly recruit one overseas player who did not participate in the previous PSL season.

All players acquired through the auction will be signed on two-year contracts, providing stability while allowing teams to build longer-term cores.

Franchises will be allowed to retain up to 7 players from their squads. However, after the 2027 season (PSL 12), the league will conduct a mega auction, at which point teams will only be permitted to retain a maximum of 5 players.

With fresh franchises, revised financial frameworks and a new recruitment model, PSL 2026 promises a transformative season for Pakistan’s premier T20 competition.

Frequently Asked Questions

When will the first-ever Pakistan Super League player auction take place?

The inaugural player auction for the Pakistan Super League is scheduled for February 11. This marks a significant shift from the previous draft-based recruitment model.

How many teams will participate in the Pakistan Super League from 2026 onwards?

PSL 2026 will feature an expanded eight-team format. Two new franchises, based in Hyderabad and Sialkot, will join the competition.

What is the base purse for each franchise in the player auction?

Each franchise will start the auction with a base purse of PKR 45 crore. This amount can be increased to PKR 50.5 crore if they recruit one new overseas player.

How long will players acquired through the auction be contracted for?

All players purchased in the auction will sign two-year contracts. This aims to provide stability and facilitate longer-term squad building for the franchises.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 11 Feb 2026 10:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
PSL Pakistan Cricket PSL 2026 PSL Auction
Vande Mataram Now Must Before 'Jana Gana Mana': Centre In New Guidelines
US Quietly Revises India-US Trade Deal Factsheet, Dilutes $500 Billion Purchase Clause, Drops Pulses
7 Dead, Dozens Injured In Canada School Shooting; Suspect Killed
Delhi: After Janakpuri, Another Youth Falls To Death In Open Drain In Rohini; Body Recovered
